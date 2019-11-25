On Sunday night at the AMAs, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes performed a sultry version of their song "Señorita." You could cut the sexual tension with a knife, and no one was more scandalized than Taylor Swift, who was literally speechless in the audience.

Since Cabello had been announced as an AMAs performer, there was some speculation beforehand as to whether the "Treat You Better" singer would join his girlfriend on Sunday night. Fortunately for fans, Mendes appeared onstage after all.

And no one was more into it than T. Swift, who sat front and center at the AMAs. The "Shake It Off" singer was honored later in the program as the Artist of the Decade, but offstage, she just fan-girled over her colleague's performances. Swift had a similar reaction to "Señorita" at the VMAs, per Glamour.

And that wasn't the last time they appeared onstage that night. Later in the show, Mendes and Cabello won the Collaboration of the Year award for "Señorita." During their short acceptance speech, Cabello shouted out Mendes's mom, who was watching the AMAs from Toronto. The "Havana" singer then took to the stage a third time to perform her song "Living Proof," whose music video just dropped earlier that day.

More to come...