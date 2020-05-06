Although it's hard to find many silver linings in the heavy clouds pressing down on us at the moment, one positive part of lockdown is the natural world taking back what's been nabbed by humanity. Whether it's herds of wild goats taking over Llandudno, or deer roaming the estates of East London. Now, an enterprising decision to get sheep cutting the grass at a Welsh rugby club is the latest in animal-based good news that should brighten up your day, at least a little.

The BBC reports that the flock of sheep in question have been moved onto a Welsh rugby pitch during the lockdown. Brecon Rugby Club decided that, while sports fixtures are on hold during the coronavirus crisis, it would be a great idea to rent their pitch to the club's chairman Paul Amphlett. Amphlett is also a shepherd and has a flock of sheep who need ground for grazing. So not only will Amphlett paying to rent the pitch serve to drum up some well needed dosh during the club's fallow period, it also helps save on the maintenance fees for the pitch. He told the BBC" "the club needed to find a way to make and save some money during lockdown, I said I'd pay rent if they let me graze my sheep on the pitch." He continued: "this in turn allowed us to keep our 73-year-old groundsman safely tucked away and also saved us some money on fertiliser."

But how're they actually doing on the job? The club's coach Andy Powell said, "the sheep are doing a good job, the grass is nice and green and healthy."

Amphlett, who's come out of retirement as a paramedic to work on the frontline during the coronavirus crisis, is relieved to have his beasts cared for while he's on duty. He told the BBC, "they need to be looked after because if they roll onto their backs they often can't get back up." I mean in fairness to the sheep, that's inclined to happen to any of us at the best of times.