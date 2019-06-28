Spider-Man: Far From Home will hit theaters on July 2, and with its great power comes great responsibility. As the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie post the epic semi-"finale" that was Avengers: Endgame, Far From Home has a lot resting in its delicate web. The movie officially closes out Phase 3 of the MCU, and there will certainly be a ton of screenings you'll be able to catch. And just like Endgame, you'll have both 2D and 3D options — and maybe even 4D, depending on where you live. So should you see Spider-Man: Far From Home in 3D?

From the look of the trailer, it feels like Far From Home, much like Homecoming, is going for a more light-hearted take on the MCU, while still addressing some heavy topics, most notably Peter's loss of his father-figure, Tony Stark, and the aftermath of the snap. Peter and his closest friends have to finish up high school after spending five years in limbo. There are a lot of emotional beats to hit, as well as the continuation of a story that reached a jam-packed peak just a couple of months ago. With that said, this Spider-Man is going to look just as great as all of the other recent Marvel movies. But seeing it in 3D or not all comes down to personal preference.

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

Far From Home finds Peter Parker (Tom Holland) heading on a summer trip to Europe with a handful of his classmates. He seems to want to forget about the events of the snap, Thanos's invasion, and Iron Man's death, and just have a good time as a teenager for a bit. But soon into his trip, Nick Fury and Maria Hill (Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders) show up needing his help. A purple-caped superhero-looking guy named Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) shows up claiming to be from an alternate dimension, a multiverse of Earth that is the result of the Avengers messing with time travel.

If there's one thing to remember about the Spider-Man movies, and that includes all of the Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield ones too, it's that the character's web slinging and flying through the air make for some thrilling visuals. Spider-Man has always been a great character to watch on the big screen because his leaps and bounds truly make you feel like you're on a wild ride with him. Watching Spidey fling his web, swing through Europe, and fly above some of the world's most iconic landmarks will no doubt be exciting. So in that sense, seeing Far From Home in 3D might be a great idea.

However, if you're just not into 3D movies, or if they don't really work for you because you wear glasses or have some other kind of visual need, or if 3D just kind of makes you nauseous, go for the usual 2D experience. Spider-Man's swinging and the big visual effects are certainly going to be really fun to watch and equally impressive in 2D. 2004's Spider-Man 2, which didn't come out in 3D, still has some of the best flying sequences in any superhero movie, in my humble opinion.

So it's really up to you whether to see Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2D or 3D. If you want to feel like you're inside Spidey's web, go for the glasses, but this movie is bound to be an eye-popper in any dimension.