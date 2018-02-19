It's been a long while since RuPaul's Drag Race aired a new episode, and fans are hungry for more. While the wait is almost over for Season 10, which premieres on March 22, there's still some time to kill. Luckily, there are plenty of shows to watch if you love RuPaul's Drag Race. And while the fabulousness of drag queens cannot be matched, it's best to get your mind off waiting for the show to come back, and these shows will help you for sure.

RuPaul's creation will live on forever as one of the most groundbreaking shows in TV history. It's given a platform for drag queens when they're still rarely seen in mainstream media, and RuPaul is an institution himself, as the most well-known and successful drag queen of all time. His presence just screams "Slay," and he made his mark with one of the greatest runway-inspired songs, "Supermodel (You Better Work)." And with a show so good, with fans as loyal as they come, the hiatus between seasons can be seriously tough. Of course, we still have RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, but if you want to try your hand at something new, these TV shows will definitely catch your eye if you're in need of a little something extra.

1. America's Next Top Model

ANTMSpanish2 on YouTube

Stream: Hulu

Also iconic TV, America's Next Top Model has a very similar premise to RuPaul's Drag Race, in that it's a reality TV show that requires judges and has amazing runway work. Tyra Banks is also a legend, and lucky for you, if you're already a fan, she's back as a main judge this season. The drama gets intense and it's given the internet some perfect memes.

2. Project Runway

Lifetime on YouTube

Stream: Hulu

Also very, very similar to ANTM, and a good show to watch while you wait for your drag queens to come back. Instead of models vying for the coveted win, Project Runway is about the designers. The drama's a bit different, but if you're into the fashion on RuPaul's Drag Race, this could suit your tastes, at least for the time being.

3. I Love New York

d4vit on YouTube

Stream: Hulu

As unofficial queen of the internet and of memes, Tiffany "New York" Pollard has her own show (if you weren't aware) and delivers entertaining-as-hell reality television. Seasons 1 and 2 are on Hulu and if you really love Pollard's antics, there are a few spin-offs as well. Viewers of RuPaul's Drag Race will adore Pollard's attitude and find her hilarious.

4. Skin Wars

GSNVideos on YouTube

Stream: Netflix

This is a no-brainer, considering RuPaul himself is a judge. The show also has intense makeup and body paint (since that's the whole premise) and fans will really vibe with it.

5. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Netflix on YouTube

Stream: Netflix

If you want to steer away from the reality shows, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will totally float your boat. It has good writing and will make you laugh for days. There's no competition element here, but will certainly be a great thing to stream if you're in need of some humor and pop culture references while you're waiting for Drag Race to come back.

6. Grace And Frankie

Netflix on YouTube

Stream: Netflix

Recently renewed for a fifth season, this Netflix original is a great show to watch, regardless of if you're into RuPaul's Drag Race or not. It follows two women (Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin) whose husbands leave them for each other, and it's a smart, funny series.

7. Queer Eye

Netflix on YouTube

Stream: Netflix

A reality show that's a reboot of an old classic, Queer Eye may be the perfect thing to watch if you're into RuPaul's Drag Race. There's no glitz or glam and it's not a competition. But it'll hit your heartstrings hard and it features five men who go out and help others feel good about themselves. The original was revolutionary for its time (it premiered in 2003) and set the stage for shows like America's Next Top Model and more.

8. The Great British Baking Show

Stream: Netflix

If you love British TV shows and baking shows, this is absolutely for you. And for fans of RuPaul's Drag Race, it offers that bit of competition mixed with addicting challenges that you just have to watch episode after episode to see. The fans of this show are in a league of their own, but it's easy to see why, considering how obsessive it can be, especially for the culinary-challenged.

These shows will help you pass the time while you wait for RuPaul's big return.