You have probably heard by now that President Bill Clinton and James Patterson wrote a book together — a thriller (fiction, unfortunately) called The President Is Missing. But you may not have heard about the 19 new book releases listed below — all out this week, just in time for your summer reading.

On the fiction side of things, there are new books out on Tuesday from Fates and Furies author Lauren Groff, The Devil Wears Prada author Lauren Weisberger, and Special Topics in Calamity Physics author Marisha Pessl, as well as debut novels out from soon-to-be favorites like Tommy Orange and Adrienne Celt. For YA fans, there are new books out from Renee Ahdieh, Zoraida Córdova, Morgan Matson, and more. And if you prefer nonfiction, the options are plentiful: Porochista Khakpour relates her painful, prolonged battle with Lyme disease, poet Yrsa Daley-Ward explores her childhood and coming-of-age in a new lyrical memoir, and Jennifer Keishin Armstrong dives deep into one of the most culturally significant women's TV shows of all time, Sex and the City.

Whatever you desire, there's a new book that's sure to satisfy your longing. Here are the 19 new books you need to know this week:

'Sick' by Porochista Khakpour One of the most highly-anticipated memoirs of 2018, Sick by Porochista Khakpour is a harrowing account of the author's physical, psychological, financial, and spiritual battle with late-stage Lyme disease.

'The Terrible' by Yrsa Daley-Ward Poet Yrsa Daley-Ward splits herself wide open in her lyrical memoir, a documentation of her childhood in England, her reckoning with sexual power and abuse, and her battles with addiction and depression.

'Florida' by Lauren Groff These simmering short stories all have one thing in common: the setting, Florida, and the instantly recognizable voice and spirit that has come to define the work of Lauren Groff.

'Hunting Charles Manson: The Quest for Justice in the Days of Helter Skelter' by Lis Wiehl, with Caitlin Rother A new book about the trials of Charles Manson? Yes, please. Lis Wiehl dives into the cultural and political history of the Manson murders and, in the process, depicts a reality not much different from our own.

'Neverworld Wake' by Marisha Pessl In Marisha Pessl's YA debut, five former best friends reunite for the first time since their sixth friend, Jim, died in an unexplainable accident a year earlier. But their night takes a bizarre turn when they end up in a car accident that shoots them into a time in between life and death — the Neverworld Wake.

'Summer of Salt' by Katrina Leno Georgina has waited her entire life for the magic that flows through each of her family members to ignite within her, too. But her 18th birthday is at the end of the summer... and her magic still hasn't made an appearance.

'Us Against You' by Fredrik Backman Were you one of the (seemingly) millions of people who enjoyed A Man Called Ove? Good news, friends: Swedish sensation Fredrik Backman has a new novel out this week, Us Against You. Set in Beartown — a setting you might recognize from his previous novels — the book centers upon a hockey controversy that stirs up some major feuds between the townspeople.

'Invitation to a Bonfire' by Adrienne Celt Inspired by the real-life romance and marriage of Vladimir and Vera Nabokov, Invitation to a Bonfire is a scorching thriller that traces the story of a young Soviet refugee, Zoya, and her tumultuous relationship with Leo, a Russian writer, and his brilliant wife, Vera.

'The Kiss Quotient' by Helen Hoang Stella has Asperger's and firmly believes that the world is guided by one thing: math. But she would like to get in the dating game — so she hires an escort, Michael, to help her "practice." Only one problem: you can't solve for love like it's an equation.

'Save the Date' by Morgan Matson Queen of the Summer YA Rom-Com Morgan Matson is back, baby, with a story about a family wedding, five siblings, and a series of unexplainable and unpredictable disasters.

'Mother American Night' by John Perry Barlow If you have a strong interest in either the Grateful Dead or digital rights, you will undoubtably find something to enjoy in the autobiography of the late John Perry Barlow (he was a member of the band, as well as the founder of the Electronic Frontier Foundation), but even if you just want some profound and powerful wisdom on living mindfully, you'll find it here, too. (For a sample, check out his 25 Principles of Adult Behavior, which includes one of my favorite pieces of life advice: "Be less suspicious of joy.")

'When Life Gives You Lululemons' by Lauren Weisberger Miranda's other assistant, Emily, is the star of the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. Now an image consultant with a flagging career, Emily needs a big opportunity to reignite her prospects — and it arrives in the form of Karolina Hartwell, an A-list former model and wife to a politician with a promising career.

'Sex And The City And Us' by Jennifer Keishin Armstrong With Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) running for governor of New York and Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) at the helm of her own book imprint with Hogarth, it's never been a better time to dive into a book about the cultural and political impact of their fictional counterparts on Sex and the City.

'Homelands' by Alfredo Corchado Alfredo Corchado has penned a riveting account of the immigrant experience by telling his own story and the story of three fellow immigrants, all of whom he met at a restaurant called Tequilas in Philadelphia.

'Goodbye, Sweet Girl' by Kelly Sundberg Goodbye Sweet Girl is a beautiful, devastating, and nuanced story of domestic abuse and escape that does true justice to the experiences of the victims without judgment or criticism of their choices.

'Alone Time' by Stephanie Rosenbloom In Alone Time, Stephanie Rosenbloom pays homage to the pleasure of traveling solo and examines the personal joys and benefits to be gained from learning to enjoy time spent all by yourself.

'There There' by Tommy Orange A debut novel sure to shake up the literary world, There There is a profound, gorgeous book that tells the story of 12 different characters, each with a different, harrowing reason for traveling to the Big Oakland Powwow.

'Bruja Born' by Zoraida Córdova The second book in Zoraida Córdova's Brooklyn Brujas series follows Lula, a girl who feels like an outsider... except in the company of her boyfriend, Maks, who makes her feel more at home than her family does. So when Maks dies unexpectedly, Lula is desperate to bring him back by any means necessary — even if that includes dark magic.

'Smoke In The Sun' by Renee Ahdieh Renee Ahdieh's duology inspired by feudal Japan concludes with Smoke in the Sun, a delectable novel that has everything you want in a YA fantasy: rescue missions, elaborate political schemes, and... well, wedding plans.