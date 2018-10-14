After only a day on the job, new interim USA Gymnastics president Mary Bono had to make her first public apology. Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles called Bono out for an anti-Nike tweet, which became the latest moment of bad publicity for the beleaguered organization.

Bono, once a Republican congresswoman from Southern California, replaced former USA Gymnastics president Kerry Perry on Friday, according to ABC News. After Nike announced its new ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick, who famously started the kneeling protests in the NFL, Bono posted a tweet showing a picture of herself coloring over the Nike logo on a pair of shoes, ABC News reported. Biles — who is sponsored by Nike, according to The New York Times — responded to Bono's post in a tweet on Saturday.

"Don’t worry, it’s not like we needed a smarter usa gymnastics president or any sponsors or anything," Biles wrote, along with the phrase "mouth drop" in asterisks.

Bono then deleted her original tweet and posted a series of apology tweets instead.

"I regret the post and respect everyone’s views & fundamental right to express them," Bono wrote on Saturday. "This doesn’t reflect how I will approach my position @ USAGym I will do everything I can to help build, w/ the community, an open, safe & positive environment."

An hour after her first apology, Bono tweeted again, reaffirming her commitment to gymnastics as a sport.

"Hey all, I know the Tweet will live on but have taken it down to move the focus to all I hope to accomplish on behalf of a great sport & those who are dedicated to it," she wrote.

"I look forward to telling my gymnastics story, my vision for the future of the sport and why I wanted the job," she wrote, soon after the previous tweet.

Biles, as USA Gymnastic's current top star, has a loud voice both within the organization and facing the public. She previously criticized former USA Gymnastics president Perry, for not speaking up more about the sexual abuse scandal rocking the organization. Biles won four gold medals in the 2016 Rio Olympics, and USA Gymnastics tapped her to lead the 2018 world championship team shortly before the announcement about Bono came out, ESPN reported. Biles will be entering this year's tournament with three world all-around championships under her belt.

USA Gymnastics is still searching for a permanent replacement for Perry, so Bono's tenure isn't likely to be that long. However, criticism from such a prominent athlete doesn't look good, especially after the year that USA Gymnastics has had.

More to come ...