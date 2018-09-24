I would argue Halloween gets even better as you age. Though the holiday is typically associated with kids, what they can do to celebrate the spookiest night of the year is far more limited than what adults can. Not to hate on trick-or-treating, but true Halloweenies know the best Halloween candy is that which goes on sale November 1. Since you're waiting an extra day for a sugar high, you have ample opportunity to explore more unique ways to celebrate. Those unfamiliar with claustrophobia and looking for a thrill should look into the latest shenanigan to come out of Fright Fest — the 30-Hour Coffin Challenge at Six Flags.

No, you didn't switch tabs over to The Onion. Six Flags St. Louis is offering brave souls the challenge of a lifetime that just so happens to involve simulating death. According to the Six Flags website, one lucky person who completes the Six Flags America 30-Hour Coffin Challenge will win three hundred dollars. The challenge is pretty self-explanatory: a competitor must stay in a coffin for thirty hours. They are allotted one six-minute bathroom break each hour, and allowed to bring a pillow and blankets, and a cell phone.

The contest is set to take place between 1 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 7 p.m. on Oct. 14. Six contestants will be chosen to compete in total.

Some more rules to keep in mind are that you can't bring snacks or drinks, though Six Flags will feed you; you won't go 30 hours without food. You can bring a friend to accompany you while Fright Fest is taking place, but when the park closes for the night they have to leave while you remain in the coffin. The coffins in question are pretty compact, measuring two feet by seven feet. You must be at least 18 years old to enter, and cannot have any diagnosed medical conditions that would make laying horizontally for a day and a half a danger to you.

On the flip side, the winner(s) will walk away with some pretty sweet swag. The bravery of the winner of the 30 hour coffin challenge will be rewarded with two 2019 Gold Season Passes and a Fright Fest Prize Package with tickets to the haunted house and Freak Train, in addition to $300. If multiple people make it, all will receive the prizes, but there will be a further drawing for the money.

Most exciting, winners will get to KEEP. THE. COFFIN. That's right, by staying flat for 30 hours, you could walk home with free park entry for a year, 300 bucks, and a REAL COFFIN. If the hours I have spent marathoning Six Feet Under have taught me anything it is that coffins tend to cost a pretty penny, so that may be the best prize of all.

If you're not feeling that in your soul, though, there are plenty of other Halloweenie-type things to check out at Six Flags this year; in the meantime, entry to the Six Flags Fright Fest 30-Hour Coffin Challenge is open now, if you dare.