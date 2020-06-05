This summer, when you’re seeking that one day-to-night wardrobe staple that will totally transform your look with ease, consider a slip dress. Beloved in the ‘90s and early-aughts, this boudoir-inspired look is hitting the streets, paired with everything from sneakers by day and strappy-heeled sandals by night.

You’ll love to slip into your silk dress with a pair of low-top Converse to head to brunch with your friends, topping it with a denim jacket as the day grows brisk. But you should also consider styling your midi version with heels when heading to a party, accessorizing with little more than a great pair of statement earrings or necklace. While the classic slip dress might come in a cream or black tone, try to think outside the box as well, opting for a dusty rose, pale blue, or even head-turning bright red for fun.

Ahead, find the top slip dresses for Summer — for every style and budget size. It will quickly become the most versatile piece you own, seriously.

Hill House The Tati Silk Teddy $150 | Hill House See on Hill House Have fun with your slip dress style by opting for a mini with bow ties.

H&M V-Neck Slip-Style Dress $13 | H&M See on H&M There's no better season than Summer to indulge in a floral print number. Keep your accessories subtle with this piece.

Reformation Crimini Slipdress $128 | Nordstrom See on Nordstrom Go for a midi silhouette to take you through morning, noon, and night seamlessly.

Raey Bust-Cup Silk Crepe de Chine Slip Dress $219 | Matches See on Matches There's nothing like a little white slip dress to have in your summer rotation. Whether you choose neutral or colorful accessories, you'll look perfectly pulled-together.

Olivia von Halle Issa Silk Slip Dress $357 | Harrods See on Harrods If you're looking to add a little color without going over-the-top, consider a dusty rose hue when seeking the perfect slip dress this season.

Nili Lotan Cami Slip Dress $357 | Farfetch See on Farfetch Channel your inner '90s kid with a long black silk slip dress for an evening out on the town. Lean in and add a black choker for old times sake.

Sleeper Draped Silk-Satin Midi Dress $470 | Net-a-Porter See on Net-a-Porter A mini white silk dress is more versatile than you think. Go dressy with a pearl-embellished headband or casual with a denim jacket and sneakers.

Alice + Olivia Harmony Slip Dress $221 | Farfetch See on Farfetch The '90s are alive and well with this mini slip dress with a draped neckline.

Vince Slip Midi Dress $248 | Farfetch See on Farfetch Keep it classic with the little black dress version of a slip dress.

Dannijo Moonstone Blue Slip Dress $295 | Dannijo See on Dannijo This blue is a true stunner when it comes to silk slip dresses, all year round. Layer a long sleeve sheer turtleneck underneath come Fall.