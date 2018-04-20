On Friday, April 20, Smallville actor Allison Mack was arrested for her alleged connection to a sex cult called Nxivm. As reported by NBC New York, Mack faces trafficking and forced labor charges for her alleged involvement with recruiting reported sex slaves for the cult leader Keith Raniere. (Bustle reached out to Mack's rep for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

If charged, the actor and Raniere could face anywhere from 15 years to life in prison. According to NBC, prosecutors said Mack would allegedly force women to have sex with Raniere by allegedly threatening to release incriminating information about them. Mack was indicted by a grand jury on the charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy, as reported by USA Today. These charges are in connection to her alleged role in DOS, a group led by Raniere that claimed to be a women's empowerment sorority.

In a public statement posted to their website, Nxivm has denied the allegations. The statement reads in part,

"Recently a media outlet unfoundedly, and incorrectly, linked NXIVM corporation, and its related companies, with a social group. The allegations relayed in the story are built upon sources, some of which are under criminal investigation or already indicted, who act as a coordinated group. This story might be a criminal product of criminal minds who, in the end, are also hurting the victims of the story.

Unfortunately, this media outlet fell prey to these coordinated, criminal efforts. NXIVM was not able to participate in this story because it painfully held true to the due process of our free world justice system.

We will explore any and all legal remedies to correct these lies."

