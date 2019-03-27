Sonja Morgan is the most fun cast member on Real Housewives Of New York (sorry, Dorinda), but as of recently, that hasn't lent itself to a lot of drama. Sonja's just been dating a little and watching the lives of all of her fellow Housewives implode around her — not the most entertaining. That is, of course, if you're not into real estate. Where does Sonja Morgan live in 2019? The Real Housewives Of New York star's real estate woes have turned into a positive new apartment for the "straw that stirs the drink."

Previous seasons of Real Housewives Of New York showed Sonja trying to offload her very nice Upper East Side townhouse. When her daughter still lived at home, it made sense for Sonja to have such a big place, and even when her daughter was away at boarding school, Sonja's townhome acted as a sort of boarding house for wayward women (that is, Luann and Tinsley, who both crashed there during different times on Real Housewives). Eventually, though, all of that house and yard (yes, it's a city home with a backyard) was just too much to care for, and Sonja listed it for rent.

And listed it. And listed it. And listed it. According to StreetEasy, Sonja bought the house at 162 East 63 Street for $12 million in 2009, and as of 2018, she wanted to rent it out for a whopping $32,000 a month. That's not chump change! It took a while, but in the summer of 2018, Sonja FINALLY got her asking price and moved out! I wonder what she did with all of those jugs of Wesson oil in the basement.

And as the old went out, the new came in — Sonja took some time before she settled on a fresh spot. “I found a great apartment, it’s so my style, I have a fireplace and a little balcony,” she told Andy Cohen on the Real Housewives Of New York reunion.“It’s not too high rise, ’cause I don’t like high rises, I’m only on the 12th floor.” The new apartment is located in Columbus Circle, which is only about a ten-minute cab ride (without traffic) or 20-minute walk from the old place, just in case Sonja wants to head back to her old neighborhood.

Viewers saw Sonja's new apartment in the Real Housewives Of New York Season 11 premiere when Sonja had Ramona over and Ramona was aghast that Sonja wanted to paint the walls of the apartment pink, per her daughter's suggestion. Ramona said basically that it was the worst thing you could do, but Sonja, being Sonja, didn't listen. In a recent interview with Bravo, Sonja confirmed she went through with the pink walls, and she's really loving them. "Let's just say my daughter is always right," Sonja told Home & Design. "She's always right. This little apartment is like a gem... it was a fun idea to not take it so seriously."

That sounds just like Sonja — not taking the world too seriously and just going with the flow. And it's wonderful that she gets to do it in a perfectly pink new apartment.