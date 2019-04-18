If you've been following the adventures of Becky Bloomwood, fiction's most famous fashionista, since the early days of Sophie Kinsella's Shopaholic series, then I have news that will make you happier than a sample sale: A brand new Shopaholic novel is being released, and it's all about the holidays. Christmas Shopaholic isn't available until Oct. 15, but Bustle has an exclusive first look at the cover below.

Since first meeting Becky Bloomfield in Sophie Kinsella's 2000 bestselling novel Confessions of a Shopaholic (also called The Secret Dreamworld of a Shopaholic), readers have seen the floundering young professional, aspiring socialite, and serious shopping addict grow, change, and transform. Over the course of eighteen years and seven (soon to be eight) novels, Becky has taken charge of her career, tackled her financial troubles, chased her dreams, fallen in love, and started a family all her own. Of course, she's also shopped. A lot. During her many misadventures, Becky has visited every shopping center in London, including the one where she bought the ultimately romantic Denny and George scarf. She's browsed all the designer stores in Milan, including the one where she acquired the infamous Angel handbag. She's shopped at every department store in New York, and every boutique on Rodeo Drive. The only thing readers haven't seen Becky shop for is the holidays, but that is about to change with Christmas Shopaholic.

According to the publisher, fans can expect all the humor, charm and classic misadventures they have come to love about the Shopaholic series. Along with the return of Becky Brandon (née Bloomwood), the novel will feature many of the series’ original characters, including Luke, Suze, Tarquin, Jess and Minnie—but this time with a festive twist.

The novel's story isn't the only thing getting a holiday makeover. The cover of Christmas Shopaholic features a brand new look, unlike anything you've seen grace the front of the Shopaholic series before. See the fun and festivity for yourself below:

I don't know what I like about this cover more, the heartwarming holiday vibes it's giving off, or the #ootd inspiration I'm getting from it.

If you're a Shopaholic fan who is excited to return to Becky's wildly fashionable world, you're not alone. The series' creator Sophie Kinsella can't wait either.

In a note to fans shared with Bustle, the #1 bestselling author writes:

Dear Readers,

I’m thrilled to be returning to the world of Becky Bloomwood and can’t wait to share the next installment of her story with you. Becky is so close to my heart and I can’t believe it’s been twenty years since she first popped into my mind, credit card and shopping bags in hand!

When I meet readers I’m often asked ‘when’s the next Shopaholic book coming’ and it feels great to finally be able to say… 'Becky’s back!'

xSophie

Christmas Shopaholic will be available wherever books are sold on Oct. 15. If you're anything like Becky, though, you might want to pre-order your copy now.