Congratulations are in order, once again, for Turner and Jonas. As E! News reported, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in France surrounded by the couple's friends and family on Saturday, June 29. Per E!, they said their "I dos" in the market town of Sarrians in the south of France, and the watchword for their second ceremony was definitely elegant. A source told the outlet that the aisles were decorated with white flowers and glass candles.

It sounds like the happy couple had a leisurely start to their big day. Per E!'s source, Turner got ready surrounded by her bridesmaids, include Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams. "Sophie was drinking champagne with her girlfriends and brunch was also delivered," the source said of the pre-wedding preparations. "Joe had a few shots with his groomsmen to ease the nerves."

Days prior to their wedding, People reported that Jonas and Turner had arrived at the lavish destination, the Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France, where they mingled with their friends and family. According to the publication, the Chateau is fit for royalty, as it sits on 17 acres of land, contains numerous orchards and gardens, and has a whopping 16 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. So, it was obviously the perfect choice of accommodations for the TV queen and the king of pop music.

While more details about the event will likely be revealed in due time, the groom did already reveal some key details about the ceremony back in April. During an interview on the Zach Sang Show with his brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas, the groom let slip that there's one very necessary beverage that he would make sure to bring with him to France: Coors Light. “I mean, we are getting married in France, so a lot of Coors Light is necessary,” he said, "Not hard, really, to get that, but we needed to make sure that was going to happen."

Nick added that they learned to come prepared after his own wedding to Priyanka Chopra. “We learned a lesson from my wedding,” the "Close" singer said, “Our friends drink a lot of beer, specifically, and we ran out of beer at the wedding, at my wedding, which was a big issue.”

Entertainment Tonight previously reported that, in the days leading up to Turner and Jonas' wedding, the couple, along with their friends and family, would be busy with some fun activities. "The couple is set to get married this weekend, with a week full of dinners, boat rides and time to enjoy one another,” the source told the publication, “Sophie and Joe always have fun and want this weekend to be just that.”

The source also told the publication that their French ceremony would be a bit different from their previous Las Vegas nuptials, "The wedding will be much more traditional than their Vegas ceremony, but will still have their fun flair built in." Their recent wedding celebration comes over a month after the couple first wed in Las Vegas in early May (according to People, they had to wed in the United States prior to their French ceremony to make their marriage legally recognized).

Shortly after Jonas performed alongside his brothers at the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, he and Turner decided to get hitched in Las Vegas, complete with an Elvis impersonator officiating their marriage. At the time, a rep for the Game of Thrones actor confirmed to Bustle that the two got married.

Based on these exciting and oh-so-luxurious details about the pair's second wedding ceremony, it sounds like Turner and Jonas have, once again, gotten their marriage off to an amazing start.