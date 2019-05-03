After their exciting, and unexpected, Las Vegas nuptials, it sounds like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are getting a head start on the honeymoon fun. According to Page Six, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly on their honeymoon in West Hollywood, California. Based on the details about their vacation, the newly married duo are in for some serious rest and relaxation.

The publication reported that the couple checked into the San Vicente Bungalows, which is an exclusive and private members club in West Hollywood. A source revealed to Page Six:

“Joe and Sophie chose to start their honeymoon in a romantic place where they can enjoy complete privacy. They can order whatever they like to their bungalow, and not have to worry at all about being seen or photographed.”

Based on the publication's report, the newlyweds weren't the only ones who checked into the San Vicente Bungalows, as Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra also sought out some rest and relaxation at the Hollywood hotspot.

The New York Times highlighted the club and its founder, Jeffrey Klein, back in February, in which they detailed that the locale requires guests to sign a code-of-conduct and surrender their phones upon entry (the phones are then returned to guests with a sticker covering the camera lens). The "Hollywood dream house" is focused on keeping their guests' confidentiality intact, meaning that Turner and Jonas (along with Nick and Chopra) are in for a stay that's just as private as it is luxurious.

This recent honeymoon news comes shortly after Turner and Jonas exchanged vows in a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas on May 1. (Turner's rep confirmed the happy news to Bustle, stating, "We can confirm Sophie and Joe were married in Las Vegas last night.") Soon after they attended the Billboard Music Awards, which were also held in Las Vegas, the couple, along with Nick, Chopra, Kevin Jonas, and Danielle Jonas all traveled to the Little White Wedding Chapel, per People. As Diplo shared via his Instagram Story, an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the Game of Thrones actor and the former DNCE frontman's big day.

Following their Las Vegas nuptials, it's been reported that the pair are set to have yet another ceremony in France that many of their friends and family can attend, according to People. Because of the restrictions behind foreign couples marrying in France (one of which being that one of the parties must reside in France for at least 40 days prior to a wedding ceremony), Turner and Jonas got married in the United States so that they could make their latest relationship move legal.

A source told the publication, “They had to get married in the States to make it legal, but the wedding is still in Europe." So, those who missed their recent ceremony, such as the GoT actor's costar and bestie, Maisie Williams, will still get a chance to support the newly-married couple in person.

Between their Vegas excursion and their honeymoon fun, it seems like Turner and Jonas (or, should I say, Mr. and Mrs. Jonas?) are truly making the most out of their lovely and oh-so-adorable wedding activities.