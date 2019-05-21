Spoilers for Game of Thrones ahead.

Game of Thrones ended the series with a major death, some tying of loose ends (hasty or otherwise), and two Stark sitting on thrones. While the show revolved around four major houses — Targaryen, Lannister, Stark, and Baratheon — the separation of the Stark children, and their subsequent stories, were a major focus of the show. Thankfully, the remaining siblings shared a few scenes in the finale, and it was during one of these that Sophie Turner snapped this epic BTS Game of Thrones photo featuring herself and two of her on-screen siblings looking anything but camera ready.

After Daenerys was killed and Jon apprehended for it, the Lords, Ladies, and important people of Westeros had a council meeting to decide Jon's fate, Tyrion's, and basically where they go from there. The pivotal scene was intense, but Turner's BTS photo shows what it was really like filming, and it doesn't involve pants for Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright). On May 21, Turner posted the shot with the caption, "The pack survived," a play on the saying Ned Stark always said to them: "When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives."

The photo is quite casual, with Arya (Maisie Williams) in "Just deal with it," glasses, Bran in shorts, and Sansa just vaping away on her Juul. The millennials hit Westeros, and it's cooler now thanks to them.

"The pack survives" a special phrase for Turner, who got it tattooed on her forearm back in June alongside the Stark wolf symbol. "First tattoo back home! Thank you so much for getting this from me @sophiet ! 🐺 bad ass !" the tattoo artist, Lauren Winzer, wrote on Instagram at the time.

People rightfully flipped out when it was posted, because Turner's tattoo seemed like a spoiler revealing that all Stark kids would, in fact, survive the series. It turns out that it was spoiling the ending, but at the time, Turner shrugged off the rumors. "It’s just a quote from last season but everyone figures that the pack really does survive, but it’s just a moral I like to live by," she told James Corden during an appearance on The Late Late Show soon after.

Meanwhile, Gemma Whelan, who plays Yara Greyjoy, also shared a behind the scenes photo from the finale scene, but with an added bonus: none other than Jon Snow himself, Kit Harrington giving, Williams a makeup touch-up. He has the makeup utility belt and everything, and looks hyper-focused on getting the powder just right. Meanwhile, Turner and Wright look on with amusement, and Williams is definitely enjoying the attention. "New make up chap," Whelan wrote in her caption.

And these funny shenanigans are just the beginning, according to the actors. “We’re a nightmare to work with,” Turner told Rolling Stone in March of her scenes with Williams. “If you’re working with your best friend, you will never get any work done, ever. Anytime we tried to be serious about anything, it’s just the hardest thing in the world. I think they really regretted putting us in scenes together. It was difficult.”

No matter how you feel in the end, GoT was a pretty good ride, and the Starks came out on top. Take all that into consideration, add in these hilarious behind the scenes pics, and even the most disgruntled fans have to admit, Game of Thrones sure has given us a whole lot.