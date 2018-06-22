Rest assured, as of now, the only ink that could spoil the ending of Game Of Thrones is on the pages of the final season's scripts. That's because Sophie Turner's tattoo isn't a Game Of Thrones spoiler after all. Last week, fans started speculating that Turner's new Stark focused tattoo revealed too much about the Game Of Thrones final season, but the actor who plays Sansa is refuting those claims. However, her comments about the tattoo do reveal something pretty special about her time on the show.

During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Turner explained that her dire wolf tattoo, which features the words "The pack survives" was not a spoiler despite what fans might think. Turner did admit, though, that before getting it she was advised not to get the tattoo "because it looked like I was giving everything away," she told Corden. "But I wasn't."

Turner explained the the line is actually a quote from last season. It was featured in a Season 7 trailer for Game Of Thrones in which Sansa says, “When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives." It's definitely an ominous quote, one that doesn't exactly sound good for the Starks. Instead, the line makes the case that no matter what happens to Sansa, Arya, Bran, and honorary Stark, Jon Snow, the family's legacy will live on.

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

It's something Turner might have hinted at with her late night remarks. "Everyone figures that the pack really does survive," she said. "But it's just a moral that I like to live by." (So, does that mean the Stark pack won't survive?)

Turner has been working on Game Of Thrones for nearly a decade and her onscreen family has become her offscreen family, too. It's no surprise she'd want to pay tribute to that bond. When the show's over, the pack will also still survive. Basically, all her new tattoo reveals is how much she loved working on the show.

Earlier this month, Turner's tattoo artist, Lauren Winzer, shared a photo of the actor's new ink with her Instagram followers, tagging @sophiet. Turner never shared the image herself, which led some fans to wonder if the tattoo was a GoT spoiler that could get her in trouble with her Game Of Thrones bosses. Especially since the HBO bigwigs have already hinted that basically everyone is going to die in this final season.

Of course, now it's clear that this was all just a little fun gossip, since Turner's tattoo is really just that a tattoo. No hidden spoilers here, which perhaps fans should have guessed from the beginning. After all, it's not the only Game Of Thrones-inspired tattoo Turner has.

Back in 2017, she revealed on another late night show, Conan, that she and her onscreen sister Maisie Williams had matching tattoos in honor of the show. She admits, though, it's very faint since it was done in peach ink so that her mom wouldn't see it. Something her mom specifically requested. Wonder what she thinks about that dire wolf on her forearm?

Team Coco on YouTube

The tattoo is of the date that Turner and Williams found out they had been cast in Game Of Thrones. As Turner told Elle UK: "We always said that we wanted them so we got the date 07.08.09 on our arms because that's the date that both of us found out we'd got our roles in Game Of Thrones. So when we had a day off from filming in Belfast we just went to a tattoo place and got it done."

While there are theories that the Stark family may have a hard time surviving this final season, it's clear her ink will always be a reminder of the experience, whether she makes it all the way to the finale or not.