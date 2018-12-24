Whether you're in London or Edinburgh, sparkly New Year's dresses are a staple and you'll see many decked out in them as they welcome the year to come. I've definitely worn a few sequinned dresses on NYE in my lifetime and I'm all for them. Honestly, if you can't make a major fashion statement on the last day of the year - when can you? From sequins to beads and shimmery fabric, there's loads of options this year to sort out the fashion forward in a number of styles.

One of the trickiest things I've found with bulkier bits like sequins is making sure I feel really confident in what I'm wearing, which is why I picked a tailored silver blazer dress from Stradivarius this year. I got a little ahead of myself and wore mine out for a few snaps, paired with thigh high boots (my favourite Black Friday purchase) and a bright red lip. The waist tie belt and double breasted detail really just helped give it the kind of shape that I could be totally on board with.

Sadly, this dress has just sold out but I've found a similar one below in a deep green hue.

There's a few really sweet rainbow pieces this year from the likes of Topshop and Warehouse, the latter of which has really pulled out all the stops this year. (I literally wanted every sparkly piece they had online.) If you're not about that rainbow life though, there's a trend-appropriate snakeskin one and delicate beaded piece ideal for a toned down dinner with the family.

If you're opting for a bolder, more colourful piece, I'd recommend keeping your accessories and make-up relatively low-key. A sequin dress is a major statement and while you shouldn't shy away from them, I'd personally want people to bask in the glory of one rather than getting distracted by all the other bits and pieces. If you're going for something like Mango and Missguided's monochrome pieces however, you can afford to play around with a deep berry lip or dramatic eyes to really take your look to the next level.

I've put together a list of my favourites on the high street at the minute, whether you're going to be dancing 2018 away in a nightclub or popping champagne at a classy do with the family. Have a great 2019 everybody, may it be as glam as #OOTD.

Rainbow Sequin Wrap Dress £99 £50 Warehouse It was almost impossible choosing just ONE sparkly dress from Warehouse's selection, but this one won my heart over. Having seen it in person, the colours are more muted than these and it's absolutely gorgeous. Sophisticated details like a wrap silhouette and tapered cuffs take it into the fashion forward realm and I'm obsessed.

Firework Mini Wrap Dress £120 £80 Miss Selfridge Aptly named the firework dress, this snug little beauty is the perfect balance of classy and sexy. With sheer sleeves and a cut out back detail, it's the unique glittery beading that's won me over (even if it they look more like shooting stars than fireworks). It's been massively discounted in Miss Selfridge's sale and honestly, it's a dress you'll want to wear into 2019.

Missguided Double Breasted Sequin Blazer Mini Dress in Green £60 ASOS Sadly, the Stradivarius blazer dress I bought is out of stock but Missguided's emerald take is one I'm also in love with. Green isn't a colour you usually associate with sparkly NYE dresses, but this makes a great case for it with satin lapels and golden buttons.

Agnes Sequin Tunic Dress £110 Monsoon If you're having a more chilled out NYE with the family and in-laws, this Monsoon dress is a great shout. Playful yet pared down, the pops of colour and differently sized sequins are what really set it apart. With a sweetheart neckline and sheer details, it's a beautiful piece that will impress everybody you need to.

Sequined Gown £79.99 Mango Not one for rainbows? This ankle-length dress is a total stunner and comes in a cool monochrome silver. The fun thing about this outfit is that you'll be able to pair it with some bold lipstick or eye shadow without competing with your gown.

Stripe Sequin Plunge Jumpsuit by Club L £65 Topshop I'm anticipating that stripes are going to be a big thing this season and this bold jumpsuit is bang on the money. With a deep plunge and ultra cool colour combo, it's a great shout if you're going out to a club and dancing the night away.

Gold Sequin Cowl Mini Dress £25 £17.50 Missguided Paris Hilton, eat your heart out. This glitzy dress with its cowl neck top, halter tie and sequined fabric is super fun and utterly '00s. It's currently on sale in Missguided's big Christmas savings sale.

Snakeskin Print Sequin Mini Dress £35.99 Pull and Bear Say goodbye to leopard print, snakeskin is where it's at this 2019. This blue, glitzy version is a fun take with a plunge neckline and short hem, making it one of the sexier pieces on this list.