Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame ahead. This new Avengers film marks the end of a Marvel era. No, not Avengers: Endgame, but Spider-Man: Far From Home. While that might be confusing to fans, since Endgame felt so final, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige says there's a good reason for why Spider-Man: Far From Home is the final movie of Phase 3 of the MCU. It has a little something to do with losing Iron Man and, honestly, the reason will make you love Marvel 3,000.

In a new interview with CinemaBlend, Feige talked about why the new Spider-Man, in theaters July 2, felt like the "true end of the Infinity Saga, the final film of Phase 3." It was while working on Endgame that Feige thought that the only way to move past Tony Stark's death in the last movie was to check in with the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

"The relationship between Peter Parker and Tony Stark is so special over the five films that Tom Holland has portrayed Spider-Man in the MCU, that we needed to see where his journey went," Feige told CinemaBlend, "and see how does Spider-Man step out of the shadow of his mentor Tony Stark and become the true hero that he was always meant to be."

In Feige's opinion, "Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home are essentially two pieces of the same story, and it's not over yet until Spider-Man: Far From Home." That's so sweet that it might actually convince Gwyneth Paltrow that she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

For those who bawled their way through Endgame, it seems there's going to be a lot of feels in Spider-Man: Far From Home, too. Iron Man might be gone, but he certainly hasn't been forgotten by his young superhero companion. Peter's grief over losing Mr. Stark, who sacrificed himself to take out Thanos once and for all, is on full display in this new film.

In the sequel, Peter is trying to be a normal high schooler, leaving his Spidey suit behind for a class trip Europe. He might also be hoping this trip will give him a chance to process his pseudo-dad's death. But, when things go awry, Nick Fury shows up looking for Spider-Man's help defending the world against Far From Home's villains, which might not even be real if you believe the theories that Marvel's Elementals are going to show up.

Peter might also be taking on Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio, who is a bad guy in the comics, but appears to be on the good side here. At least for now. There's a fan theory that Mysterio will bring Iron Man back for Spider-Man: Far From Home in the most heartbreaking way.

The theory states that Iron Man's possible cameo could be an illusion created by Mysterio, known for fooling people with his conjuring skills, to destroy Spider-Man. Yeah, that's pretty dark, but after Endgame, who knows what tearjerker moments Marvel has in store for fans?

Let's hope that Spider-Man will be able to pay tribute to Iron Man by saving the world with a little help from all the lessons Tony Stark taught him.