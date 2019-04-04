A new month has started and with it comes a new set of horoscopes to pore over. Because figuring out your life for the next month deserves a soundtrack, Spotify’s Cosmic Playlists for April have also just arrived. They come complete with your sign’s monthly horoscope and an hour or so corresponding bops.

Spotify partnered with celebrity astrologer Chani Nicholas to create their Cosmic Playlists, which can be found under the Pop Culture page on the platform. “You can use them for inspiration, reflection, or for your own personal dance party. It’s a collection of theme songs for your month, astrologically speaking,” as Nicholas explains on her website. When you click a zodiac sign’s playlist the mobile app, a paragraph-long horoscope for the month pops up. So, you have an actual horoscope to accompany your musical one.

Regardless of how you feel about the zodiac and whether you sign rings true to you — ignoring your sign is such a Taurus thing to do — you have been blessed with twelve playlists worth of jams. Please celebrate accordingly. Use it as an excuse to indulge in your astrological sign. Immediately see what song’s are on your crush’s sign’s playlist. (You were already going to do it — I’m just giving you permission.) Dance to your little zodiac heart’s content.

ARIES "You are allowed to begin again; with work, with relationships, with your whole life," Nicholas writes for Aries' horoscope. Sounds like the perfect excuse to blast Nina Simone's "Feeling Good." It's a new dawn, indeed.

TAURUS Nicholas' April horoscope for Taurus ends, "Keep finding ways to give your dream job a chance to become a reality." So, blast Savannah Ré's "The Best Is Yet To Come" and live your dreams.

GEMINI A horoscope playlist that starts with "APESH*T" by The Carters may seem like cause for concern, but fear not. As Nicholas writes in Gemini's horoscope, "Find a way to give to the audiences that you’re holding captive right now the same kind of stellar sentiment."

CANCER "Your greatest talents are the ones that you came into the world with, like a seed deep within you," Nicholas writes for this month. Also, any playlist that starts with "Feeling Myself" is a sign of good fortune.

LEO Nicholas writes, "The world reacts with great interest when you declare your ideas with thoughtful and steady confidence in your learning process." Plus, "***Flawless" is on your playlist. Happy April to you, Leo.

VIRGO "Queen of this Sh*t" by Quay Dash truly encapsulates Virgo energy. "Do an inventory of your skills, tools, and talents," Nicholas tells Virgos.

LIBRA "April comes bearing significant gifts for you to reap," Nicholas' April horoscope for Libra begins. And your April playlist ends with Paramore's "Ain't it Fun." Sounds like lots of getting what you need this month.

SCORPIO Including anything from the Call Me by Your Name soundtrack in a playlist may seem like a bad relationship omen, but Nicholas assures you're fine. "Pay special attention to the work projects that are demanding your extra energy, as well as the ones that are momentarily quiet," she writes. (Let's just assume the inclusion of Sufjan was for ~*mood*~ purposes.)

SAGITTARIUS "April encourages your creativity to pour forth," Nicholas writes for Sagittarius. I don't know about that but I do know that I see both "Oops (Oh My)" and "Please Me" on this playlist, which is BDE in music form.

CAPRICORN Vibe out to "Superpower" by Beyonce and Frank Ocean whil you meditate on this piece of your April horoscope: "The more you can feel inspired by what you do well, and what you still need to work on, the better."

AQUARIUS "Your creativity needs space to find its own way," Nicholas writes for Aquarius, which is kind of the summation of Brandi Carlile's "The Joke."