The devotion to all things astrology is pretty hard to overlook. The practice is ancient, but there's been a major modern-day resurgence of people looking to the stars in an attempt to find direction and feel more understood — much in the same way that so many of us turn to art and music to make sense of our collective feelings. That said, in a magical synthesis of astrology and music, Spotify is launching new "Cosmic Playlists," curated specifically for each zodiac sign with the help of its guest astrologer, Chani Nicholas. And lucky for us, the collection of playlists launches just in time for the epic total lunar eclipse this month, so we can all get into our cosmic groove, full moon style.

If you're ready to musically vibe the heck out of your astrological sign (which, duh), here's the deal. Starting Jan. 17, you'll be able to tune into your zodiac sign's unique playlist via Spotify's Pop Culture hub. You'll find a Cosmic Playlist and corresponding horoscope written by Nicholas for each of the twelve zodiac signs, meaning they're totally personalized — and they'll be updated every month to reflect the astrological influences each sign is currently facing.

"Each playlist is informed by Chani’s astrological readings — which determine the particular sign’s theme of the moment — and is accompanied on [the] platform by the reading itself," explains Spotify in a statement. "Each of the twelve unique playlists is curated with songs and artists whose music reflects and evokes those themes." Think of these playlists as the musical version of your monthly horoscope, essentially.

Bustle spoke with celebrity astrologer Nicholas, who has been in the astrology game for the past 30 years. She aims to make the practice approachable and useful, and her monthly readings inform Spotify's Cosmic Playlists with a wealth of insight and knowledge. "Astrology can inform any area of life because it covers all areas of life, and I think it's the same for music," shares Nicholas. "Music can be applied to any and every transition in life, any and every moment in life — there’s literally a song for everything." If music is your language of choice, then you'll definitely resonate with the power of the Cosmic Playlists, as each will vibe with the overall astrological themes you're likely dealing with at the current moment.

Obviously, you should stream the playlist for your sun sign — but don't forget, your rising sign's playlist may also feel relevant to you, so Nicholas advises trying 'em both out to see which you're vibing with week to week. And Spotify's Cosmic Playlists can give you insight into what friends of other signs are going through, too: "It’s like a shorthand for communication. Like ‘Hey, did you read your horoscope?’ or ‘Hey, did you listen to your specific sign’s playlist?’" explains Nicholas. "It’s a way in which we can be in conversation with each other and also ... get a little insight." Nothin' like a little astrology and music to bring us humans together in harmony and understanding.

When you think about it, music and astrology are a beautifully symbiotic pairing, so you can bet these playlists are going to be a major mood. "When a song resonates with you, it might feel really personal, like it's speaking about your own experience," shares Nicholas. "But it's also speaking to a huge, broad audience. When there's something collectively going on where a song resonates for a lot of people, it’s the same way that a horoscope will speak to the archetypal themes of the moment."

No matter what your sign, you can check back into Spotify's free Cosmic Playlists each month for a brand-new horoscope and collection of songs to help you connect with your current cosmic vibe. "Both astrology and music are what I’d call art forms that speak to the entirety of the human experience, so they are a natural match," shares Nicholas. More and more people are turning to the ancient magic of astrology as a tool to better understand themselves and others — so having a playlist that reflects your sign's vibe at any given time? Sounds like an exciting lil' cosmic gift to me.