If you're looking to update your wardrobe for the Spring 2020 season, one of the smallest pieces might actually pack the strongest punch in terms of style. While jewelry is always a beloved outfit addition — whether you're wearing a bright white T-shirt or a party-ready little black dress — rings are particularly popular among the fashion set. And it's not just a single ring that grabs your attention: ring parties are all the rage this Spring with trend-conscious dressers stacking up with an infinite amount of styles. But which pieces are worth investing in to be on par with Spring 2020 ring trends?

Much like tennis bracelets and pendant necklaces, classic ring styles are being re-invented for the Spring season. Jewelry designers are looking to the past for inspiration, with styles like early 19th-century gypsy rings, iconic eternity bands, and timeless signets. But they're also upping the ante by crafting the rings with a mix rainbow gemstones, mis-matched stone cuts, and bright enamel coloring for a modern take on the classic jewelry staple.

Ahead, find 9 Spring 2020 ring trends that are worth the splurge and exactly where to shop them. Go ahead: indulge in a little retail therapy.

Gypsy Rings @mduenasjacobs Gypsy rings have an interesting history. They were originally designed with set-in stones to prevent theft from gypsies in the early 19th century. Now, they’re back but more modern in shape with the help of designers like Brent Neale. The retro trend is perfect either as a new addition to your existing collection or as a way to repurpose old family stones.

Signet Rings @jessicabiales Channel your inner prepster with a signet ring this season. Whether you opt for your monogram, an etched image, or an enamel design, the flat-topped classic is an old school jewelry trend that’s coming back with fervor.

Hard Stones @retrouvai Hard stones are not a unique trend to rings, but 2020 has certainly remixed them as a new way to wear color. With lapis lazuli, agate, quartz, and more, hard stones are a great natural jewelry trend that still feels polished and elegant.

Statement Rings @brentneale Whether by color, shape, or style, a statement ring will have an enduring impact. Whether you’re headed to a cocktail party or simply want an extra-special accessory for your jeans-and-t-shirt look, try adding a statement ring to your stack this Spring.

Mismatched Stones @jemmawynne Mismatched stones are gaining speed in the jewelry market for 2020, as an updated way to wear two or more stones on a band while also infusing a bit of modernity into your look.

Color @beabongiasca Be bold with your ring choices this Spring, opting for bright colors in both stone and enamel finishes. It’s a fun way to breathe some new life into classic ring shapes and styles.

Eternity Bands @janetaylor One of the most classic ring styles is the eternity band, but no longer is it only a bridal staple. Consider styles that features stones of different colors or shapes to take the timeless ring trend into 2020.

Flowers @trademarkantiques Flowers deserve a category all their own when it comes to ring trends for Spring 2020. Jewelry designers have re-imagined the antique style in acrylic, metal, and enamel this season.