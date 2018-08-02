If you're like me, you probably started developing your skin care routine in your early teens. In addition to washing, moisturizing, and SPF-ing, said regimen likely included a weekly date with St. Ives Apricot Scrub, which smelled like heaven in a squeeze tube. Now, St. Ives Apricot Scrub is available as a fragrance in rollerball form. You can take the iconic, slightly hard to define but easy to love scent beyond your bathroom!

The beloved drugstore brand has bottled the scent and is selling "Iconic Apricot" in a 0.34 fl oz vial that will transport you to another time and place — to the '00s you.

The best-selling facial scrub became iconic — thanks to its alternately gritty and creamy texture, its gentle exfoliating action, and that delicate and delish scent that lingered under your nose for hours after you rinsed skin clean.

Personal, SIAS was my first "grown up" self-care product and marked the beginning of a routine I have carried with me into my adult life. It was the first time I used multiple products on my face. That's something l do to this day. I tend to follow the K-Beauty tenet, where multiple steps and products are not viewed as a chore but as a proper way to pamper and care for skin.

But back to that scent! It's faintly fruity, lush, and juicy — like apricots because duh. It's soft, slightly fresh, and never overpowering.

Courtesy of Amy Sciarretto

When you swipe the rollerball on pulse points, namely the wrists, it lasts and lasts. You’ll feel like you just washed your face, even when you're eyeballs deep into your day, thanks to this comforting, sweetly alluring aroma.

While the popular facial scrub formula has battled lawsuits and a spate of bad publicity in recent years, you probably remain fondly nostalgic for a product that defined your earliest skincare routine.

Courtesy of Amy Sciarretto

The rollerball is just $10 and is available via the St. Ives Mixing Bar site and at the brand's NYC mixing bar. The latter is a pop-up located in the Flatiron District of Manhattan at 5th Avenue and 22nd Street through September.

Courtesy of Amy Sciarretto

You make your own scrub, body moisturizer — light or rich, shimmery or still— and face cream by choosing your preferred fragrance and ingredients. You can also scoop up a vial of the Apricot Scrub scent.

Courtesy of Amy Sciarretto

Iconic Apricot is instantly recognizable. Since scent is so closely tied to memory, one whiff of this perfume reminds me of washing my face in the bathroom of my parents' house and doing DIY facials by filling a bowl with blazing hot water, putting a towel over my head, and trapping the steam. I learned that technique from a teen mag that no longer exists. #Youth.

I dabbed the Iconic Apricot scent on my wrists on a muggy, hot August night in NYC. Even though I felt icky and sticky due to the humidity, the smell wafted for hours. I felt invigorated — and like I was 13 again!

St. Ives Apricot Scrub is not in my current rotation of skin products. My (awesome) gig as a beauty writer means I get try tons of new innovations and products — and those take priority as well as the space on my bathroom shelves. But it has come back into my life via this fragrance.