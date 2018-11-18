Stacey Abrams Will Run For Office Again — But Here's What She Wants To Do First

Running for elected office is hard work, especially when it's an election as hotly contested as Georgia's gubernatorial race between Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp. Which is why it's completely understandable that Abrams wants a nap before running for office again. Abrams ended her campaign on Friday, acknowledging she did not see a path to victory following reports Kemp held a 1.4 percentage point lead.

"I'm going to spend the next year as a private citizen, but I do indeed intend to run for office again," Abrams told Jake Tapper on Sunday in an interview for CNN's State of the Union. "I'm not sure for what, and I am not exactly certain when. I need to take a nap. But once I do, I'm planning to get back into the ring."

In ending her campaign earlier this week, Abrams refused to say she was conceding to Kemp, arguing that "concession means to acknowledge an action is right, true or proper," which she could not do. She then went on to accuse Kemp, who served as Georgia's secretary of state — a leadership position whose duties include administering and overseeing state elections — until two days after the election, of "deliberately and intentionally" using his post to suppress voting rights.

"To watch an elected official, who claims to represent the people in the state, baldly pin his hopes for election on the suppression of the people's democratic right to vote has been truly appalling," NBC News reported she said in a speech Friday. "Georgia citizens tried to exercise their constitutional rights and were still denied the ability to elect their leaders. Under the watch of the now former secretary of state, democracy failed Georgians of every political party, every race, every region. Again."

Had she been elected, Abrams would have been the first black woman to be elected governor in the United States.

