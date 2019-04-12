It's been almost two years since Star Wars fans got a glimpse of the Skywalker family saga in Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi. And with the final entry into the newest Star Wars trilogy on the horizon, the time has finally come for a Star Wars: Episode IX trailer.

The trailer premiered at the 2019 Star Wars Celebration in Chicago, during the Episode IX panel on Friday, April 12, and boy is it good. Not only did it confirm the title, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but it also teased a major comeback of a classic villain, Emperor Palpatine.

Earlier in the panel, moderated by Stephen Colbert, director J.J. Abrams teased the importance of Episode IX. He called it the "end of three trilogies" and teased that it would be the culmination of the series' epic battle between light and dark. "As they face the greatest evil, are they prepared?" he asked. "Are they ready?" Of course, when pressed, Abrams refused to say who this "greatest evil" was, but it seems safe to assume that it might just be Emperor Palpatine.

Although he doesn't appear in the clip physically, a voice heard laughing at the end led to speculation that Palpatine would be part of Episode IX's narrative. After hearing the evil cackle, fans quickly jumped to social media to rejoice over evil emperor's surprising return.

The first Episode IX trailer, while exciting, is a bit bittersweet. In some ways, it marks the beginning of the end for this phase of Star Wars films that began with 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Now four years later, the time has come for the stories of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega), and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) to come to an end. At least, for now.

