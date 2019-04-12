The first teaser trailer for Star Wars: Episode 9 is finally here, and it brought the official title along with it. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be the final entry into this new Star Wars trilogy, and the title, coupled with the new teaser, has fans wondering if Luke Skywalker will be in Episode IX.

The title, The Rise of Skywalker does make a pretty strong case for Luke Skywalker's potential return. After all, Kylo Ren, born Ben Solo, is a Skywalker, but he's never gone by that name, and after the end of The Last Jedi, he seemed to completely forsake his identity as Ben. Meanwhile, there has been a lot of talk about whether Rey is a Skywalker, but that was seemingly put to bed in the last film as well. That leaves General Leia, who is most definitely a Skywalker. However, it's hard to believe that she would be the Skywalker in question given that all of her scenes will be comprised of repurposed footage from The Force Awakens due to the sudden death of star Carrie Fisher in 2016. By process of elimination, this could suggest the return — and "rise" — of Luke Skywalker. Who better to end the fight between light and dark once and for all?

Though he doesn't appear physically in the trailer, Luke is definitely present in the teaser for Episode IX. "We've past on all we know," he says in voice over, as Rey catches her breath and prepares for a showdown in the middle of a desert. "But this is your fight."

