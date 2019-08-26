You might have seen the tweets about D23's exclusive Star Wars sneak peek, and you might have heard the rumors, but when you actually see Star Wars tease Dark Rey in the new Episode 9 footage from D23, it will shake you to your core. The footage starts off with a reel of past films in the saga, and that takes up the majority of the new trailer. But the real kicker happens in the final moments, with Rey in a dark hood and wielding a double-edged red lightsaber.

This special look originally debuted at the D23 Expo on Saturday, Aug. 24. It's an annual convention where Disney shares the newest Disney property updates, usually involving big projects. This year they made many announcements regarding Disney+ and all the new shows and movies that will be streaming there. And, of course, it was also a chance for them to give more updates on their upcoming Marvel and Star Wars shows and movies. According to reports on Twitter, the panel where this Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker trailer came from bagged everyone's phones, which prevented this footage from leaking onto the web — for the most part. But, thanks to Disney's decision to release the footage on Monday, Aug. 26, the world is now able to witness this final look at Star Wars and the end to Rey's — and the Skywalker — journey.

Star Wars on YouTube

