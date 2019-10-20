For Star Wars fans across the globe, there's officially a date when you can get your Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker tickets. On Monday, Oct. 21, tickets will go on sale during the halftime of ESPN's Monday Night Football game, which begins at 8:15 p.m. EST, according to Deadline. On Twitter, Disney confirmed the final trailer for Episode IX will premiere during the game on Monday, as well.

Fans of the franchise may want to put the date on their calendar, as in the past, Star Wars ticket sales have set records. In 2015, Star Wars: Force Awakens advance ticket sales caused vendor websites to crash, as per Deadline. More recently, Avengers: Endgame caused a similar crash, grossing an estimated $120 million in pre-sale tickets before the movie hit the screen. While Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker might not outsell the last installment of Avengers, the movie will almost certainly be among Fandango's top openings, which include 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: Rogue One, as per Deadline.

The new Star Wars film will be the final installment in the nine-part Skywalker epic which began in 1977 with George Lucas' film Star Wars: A New Hope. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres on Dec. 20, as per Collider.

Disney kept details of the film out of the spotlight, and unlike other major theatrical releases, chose to debut the full-trailer a couple of months before the premiere date, likely to protect plot details. An image of Rey premiered at the D23 Expo, and it featured her wearing a hood and holding a red lightsaber. The "dark Rey" image sparked many theories about the character's arc in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Fans have eagerly awaited more details, and the hype around the trailer premiere could boost early ticket sales for the film.

Many of the actors who appeared in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: Rogue One will return for the final installment, including the late Carrie Fisher, who producer's included via formerly unseen footage from The Force Awakens, according to Entertainment Weekly. The movie will also mark the return of Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian, who hasn't appeared in a franchise film since 1983’s Return of the Jedi. Among the all-star cast will also be Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, and Kelly Marie Tran, as per Deadline.

In October, director J.J. Abrams, who co-wrote the film with Chris Terrio, discussed how terrifying it was to write the Star Wars series' ending, as per Entertainment Weekly. He said: “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering as many questions as possible."

Abrams went on to note that creating a story which fit in with the rest of the films was a priority. He said, "So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible." Further details about the movie aren't likely to come out ahead of the release, so for anyone hoping to be among the first viewers, setting a calendar reminder for Monday night is essential.