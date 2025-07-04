Emily Henry’s People We Meet on Vacation makes for perfect summer reading — but come winter, a Netflix adaptation of the bestseller will have you slipping right back into airplane mode.

Yes, a People We Meet on Vacation movie is officially on the way. “I was lucky enough to get to do some set visits, so I got to see it in real life and knew that it worked,” Henry recently told E! of the “amazing” adaptation. “But getting to actually see a cut of the movie, they’ve changed the characters in my head, which I think is the sign of a really great movie.”

Don’t worry, though — Henry assured readers that it still feels like a faithful adaptation. “It’s all so good and it’s different, but it’s different in a way that still feels like very at one with the book,” she said.

Here’s everything to know about the People We Meet on Vacation movie cast, release date, and additional updates.

Meet Alex & Poppy

As you may already know, People We Meet on Vacation revolves around longtime besties Alex and Poppy, who — despite being very different people — reunite to spend their summer vacation together every year.

Alex is played by Tom Blyth, who recently portrayed a younger Coriolanus Snow in Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Jim Dyson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Poppy is played by Emily Bader, who starred in 2024’s historical fantasy series, My Lady Jane.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

“I watched their chemistry read four times in 12 hours and I loved it more every single time,” Henry told Netflix of the pair. “The very first time I was laughing out loud, and I got so emotional by the end.”

Other familiar faces include recent White Lotus alum Sarah Catherine Hook and Emily in Paris heartthrob Lucien Laviscount. Jameela Jamil, Lukas Gage, Miles Heizer, Tommy Do, Alice Lee, Alan Ruck, and Molly Shannon round out the full cast.

Is There A Trailer Yet?

While Netflix hasn’t dropped a trailer just yet, you can listen to Blyth and Bader exchange a sweet bit of in-character dialogue in a newly released audio clip.

The Countdown Begins

Netflix recently revealed the People We Meet on Vacation premiere date: Jan. 9, 2026. While the winter release surprised fans pining for a summer rom-com, Henry’s faith in the adaptation suggests it will be worth the wait.

“I truly could not feel more confident that my readers and then so many more people who don’t even know about the book are going to completely fall in love with Poppy and Alex,” she told Netflix.