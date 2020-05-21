If summer had a flavor, it would be a combination of the two new Starbucks summer drinks: the Iced Guava Passionfruit drink (brand new for summer 2020) and the fan-favorite S’mores Frappuccino. Even if you won’t be able to sit poolside as per usual, sipping these drinks will get you in the summertime mindset asap.

Let’s start with our old friend the S’mores Frappuccino. Launched in 2015, the summertime drink quickly became beloved by any and all who tasted it. It’s nostalgic. It’s sweet. It only comes back every once in a while making it that much more desirable. If you haven’t gotten the chance to try one yet, the S’mores Frappuccino is... pretty much exactly what it sounds like. There are layers of marshmallow-infused whipped cream, milk chocolate sauce, and a blended base of vanilla, coffee, milk, and ice. It’s topped off with more marshmallow whipped cream and graham cracker crumbles. It’s a s’more you can drink. It’s a s’more you can dunk an actual s’more into. It is perfection in a cup.

Now, let’s discuss the new girl on the scene: Ms. Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink. And yes, you must address her by all four of her names. She is the pink drink you’ve been telling your other pink drink not to worry about. It combines guava, passionfruit, pineapple, and ginger flavors and is hand-shaken with coconut milk and ice. She’s like Ice Passion Tango’s cool cousin who comes to stay for the summer. Plus, she’s dairy-free joining the expanding menu of Starbucks' dairy-free drinks. If you heard something, that was my stomach preemptively thanking me for not ruining it with lactose.

Starbucks

Over 85% of Starbucks locations have already reopened and 90% of stores are expected to be open by early June, according to an email from a Starbucks spokesperson. As states begin to reopen and shelter-in-place orders expire, many businesses are working to safely reopen while keeping public health in mind. Like other reopening stores, Starbucks has adapted safety protocols from standards outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to minimize as much risk as possible for customers and employees.

If you’re looking to try these two new drinks, you have a few options to practice social distancing and keep yourself and others safe. You can order through the Starbucks app, which gives you the option of contactless payment. Then, you can pick up your drink at Starbucks, making sure to practice proper social distancing. If social distancing isn’t possible, wear a mask to keep yourself and others safe.

You can also use Starbucks delivery through Uber Eats. (They're currently offering free delivery.) You’ll be able to enjoy your drink without leaving home. Just be sure to tip your delivery person appropriately!