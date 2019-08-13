The summer is not yet over. Even when that back-to-school day comes, when summer Fridays transform back into regular Fridays, the summer heat will persist. Sweater weather is still a while away, and it can wait its turn, because cold brew is still having a moment — in fact, Starbucks' bottled Cold Brew just hit shelves, and it's the best way to stay cool on-the-go.

We're living in busy times. There's always some after work workshop to attend and then some friends' art show to be at. In our multi-tasking, fast-paced natural environment some of us cling to caffeine, which is both effective and delicious. Now you don't need to stop in to Starbucks to smell the cold brew. Wake up, open your fridge, and have Starbucks quality cold brew awaiting you in a bottle.

Per Starbucks' website, "We start with a custom blend of beans specifically selected to be brewed without heat. Then they are cold-steeped to coax out rich chocolate notes and a natural sweetness." That sounds like a ~process~ to get the liquid gold that is Cold Brew and you know none of us have the precious time to make it for ourselves. So, don't. Why would you when Starbucks is making it and bottling it for our convenience?

Ready-to-drink Starbucks bottled beverages aren't the newest innovation from everyone's favorite coffee house. But the flavors are. This summer us Cold Brew fans are being treated to the Starbucks Bottled Cold Brew Unsweetened Black flavor. Whether you're on your way to an ocean side picnic or an ocean side picnic then a bike ride then a birthday party then back-to-work shopping, you can sip at your leisure, putting the cap back on between activities.

The Bottled Cold Brew Unsweetened Black flavor is described as, "Cold-steeped and super-smooth with subtle cocoa notes and balanced flavors," per Starbucks' website. It's the perfect, albeit decadent, refresher. Other Bottled Cold Brew flavors include Cocoa & Honey with Cream, Black Sweetened, and the new Vanilla & Fig with cream. All complex. All cool. All on-the-go. Bottled Cold Brew can be found in grocery stores and participating Starbucks locations.

Cold Brew isn't the only bottled coffee that you can sip on as you go about your last of summer business. Frappuccinos also come in bottles so you don't have to wait in line when you'd rather spend those extra 15 minutes pool side. To ~top~ it all off, the new bottled Frappuccino flavors are made with Almondmilk, so they're dairy free! Available in both Mocha and Vanilla, the Bottled Frappuccino with Almondmilk is bound to make any on-the-go schedule much easier to ~digest~.

If you haven't yet boarded the Cold Brew train, now is the perfect time. With the ability to grab a bottle of Starbucks Cold Brew, you can literally go anywhere, without having to slow down to refuel. Keep an eye out for Starbucks' Bottled Cold Brew in grocery stores. Filling your fridge with ready-to-go bottles will keep you going through the day.