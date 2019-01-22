Once the holidays pass, some people develop this false sense of security that the winter won't be around much longer. Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Years may be the final hurrahs of the calendar year, but they aren't the last of what winter has in store. Over the weekend, parts of the East Coast really felt this. When temperatures are in the low teens, as they were over the weekend where I live, nothing is tempting enough to leave the house. Luckily, there's a way to get your coffee without leaving your bed: Starbucks is now on Uber Eats.

Starbucks for Uber Eats began last year as a pilot program serving the Miami-area. From the start, the collaboration was super popular; according to a press release, orders increased by more than 255 percent over the last year. This is precisely why Uber Eats and Starbucks have decided to expand the area for Starbucks delivery. Beginning today, Jan. 22, you can order Starbucks through Uber Eats in San Francisco. In the coming weeks, it will become available in New York City, Washington, D.C., Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Whether "...it’s a Caramel Macchiato or Iced Blonde Americano," you crave, you’ll be able to have your favorite sip delivered right to your door.

If you're not hip to the marvel that is Uber Eats, prepare to be amazed by the best thing to happen to food delivery in recent history. The company that brought you the game-changing ride sharing service expanded its territory to include food.

The process really couldn't be any simpler, according to the Uber Eats website. Before you order, it explains, "...you can explore hundreds of restaurants to choose from. When you open the app, you can scroll through the feed for inspiration or search for a particular restaurant or cuisine. When you find something you like, tap to add it to your cart." Then, once you've mad up your mind, "... you’ll see your address, an estimated delivery time, and the price of the order including tax and booking fee." When you confirm everything looks right, simply press a button and your snack will be on its way to your door. Best of all, you won't need to dig through your bag for stray dollar bills. Just like with Uber, the app uses a credit card you put on file. So you will never need to use cash. You can even use it for tipping the driver.

Once you place the order, you can follow its journey with app. Per the Uber Eats website, "First you’ll see the restaurant accept and start prepping. Then, when the order’s almost ready, a nearby Uber partner–in a car, on a bike, or scooter–will go to the restaurant to pick it up. Next, they’ll drive or ride to you". In a similar style to Uber Eats' ride-sharing counterpart, you are able to see the delivery driver's name and photo, and to track progress of your order on a map.

Now all that is left to do is decide what you want to drink. Frappuccinos, anyone?

You can find Uber Eats on the iOS store for iPhones and Google Play for Androids.