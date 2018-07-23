Everyone knows Starbucks is so much more than just a coffee stop. I mean, why would you get something so run-of-the-mill when you could sip on one of the chain's delicious and indulgent ~fancy~ drinks? In fact, it is those beverages without coffee that have historically received more acclaim in recent years (see: the Unicorn Frappuccino). Starbucks' newest line of specialty sips brings frozen drinks to a whole new level. Save some room for dessert, because you're definitely going to want to get your hands on Starbucks' Cheesecake Frappuccinos.

The line of Cheesecake Frappuccinos marries one of the world's richest, most delicious desserts with coffee, ice, and other finishing touches to create a the perfect summer treat. You can choose from a Caramel Coffee Cheesecake, Mocha Coffee Cheesecake, or Blueberry Cheesecake Crème. The Caramel Coffee Cheesecake Frappuccino is a mix of caramel with coffee cheesecake mix, finished with whipped cream and cookie crumbles. The Mocha Cheesecake Coffee Frappuccino blends mocha with coffee cheesecake mix, and is also finished with whipped cram and cookie crumbles. The coffee-free Blueberry Cheesecake Crème Frappuccino mixes blueberry puree with cheesecake mix and is — you guessed it — finished with whipped cream and cookie crumbles. Something about the mix of the drink with whip and the cookie — which imitates a crust — gives the impression of sippin' on a dessert.

Sounds perfect, no? Well, there is unfortunately one small detail that hinders the otherwise tremendous treat: Starbucks Cheesecake Frappuccinos are only available in the United Kingdom (for now, at least).

But, all hope is not lost for we US-living folks. While U.S.- bound Starbucks locations are not currently carrying the line of Cheesecake Frappuccinos, with a few extra steps and some creativity, you can craft something *almost* as delicious.

Last fall, word of a Pumpkin Cheesecake Frappuccino as part of the chain's secret menu made rounds around the web. To order it, you need to ask your barista to add one pump of Cinnamon Dolce syrup, one scoop of vanilla bean powder, and a pump of white mocha sauce to your tall creme-based Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino. But, since its not yet PSL season (only two more months) now is the perfect time to try this magic with a different creme-based canvas. The world is your oyster — er, Frap.

Since its initial release in 1995, the Starbucks Frappuccino has become arguably the brand's most iconic offering. You can get a cup of dark roast anywhere, but there's only one place you can snag an authentic Frap. Originally offered in just two flavors — coffee and mocha — the Frappuccino Blended Beverage now comes in a wide array of flavors, many of which do not even contain coffee. Per the Starbucks website, the beverage is currently offered in over 60 countries, and comes in flavors influenced by their settings. Varieties like a "Coffee Jelly Frappuccino and Red Bean Green Tea Frappuccino in Asia, Algarrobina Frappuccino with syrup from the Black Carob tree in Peru and the chocolate Brigadeiro Frappuccino in Brazil."

Of all these, a clear frontrunner for most delicious is Starbucks' newest drop, the Cheesecake Frappuccino line. Snagging one may require a plane ticket across the pond, but there is no doubt the trek is worth it.