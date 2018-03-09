Daylight Saving Time kicks off this weekend, and while the time change means we're getting the sun a little longer, it also means we're losing an hour on Sunday, which can do all sorts of wonky things to your brain and body. The after-effects of Daylight Saving can stretch on into the workweek, which means you may have to stock up on extra coffee to make it through the day: enter, Starbucks' Grande Iced Blonde Quad Caffe Americano, which I have been informed is a true antidote to the dreaded DST.

To preface: I am a true believer in Daylight Saving Time. I live in the Northeast, where winter starts early and ends late, and though March is supposed to roar in like a lion and out like a lamb, in New York City, the month has a fun habit of somehow turning out much colder and snowier than February, even though I've already started bookmarking Madewell's spring collection. In fact, weather here doesn't even start to approach something resembling warmth until well into April, a month where it mostly just rains, and then by July it's a humid cesspool of human sweat and garbage. (Welcome to New York, it's been waiting for you!) But the one thing that keeps me from going full Jack Nicholson-in-The-Shining in March is the promise of longer days; it's a lot easier to stave off seasonal depression when it's still sunny at 7 p.m., after all.

Still, time change can make your brain go screwy, with WebMD noting that Spring Forward could force people to "experience the decrements of performance, concentration, and memory common to sleep-deprived individuals, as well as fatigue and daytime sleepiness." If you're internal clock is knocked out by the lost hour, you may need to add an extra dose of caffeine into your diet (though steer clear of the energy booster after 5 p.m., lest you screw up your circadian rhythm even more).

Per our friends at Elite Daily, Starbucks's brand new drink is the DST jolt you need, boasting a slew of espresso shots topped with water, which creates a nice light crema on top. The drink uses Starbucks's new Blonde Espresso, which a barista at a San Francisco Starbucks implored me to try when I asked for an extra shot of espresso in my tall nonfat Caramel Macchiato a few months ago — according to her, Blonde has more caffeine, but tastes subtler — not that I could tell with all the extra caramel I demanded they include in my drink, but I did stay awake all day despite my jetlag, so. Success!

The drink, according to Starbucks, packs a whopping 255mg of caffeine per Grande order — for reference, a Grande Iced Coffee usually packs about 165mg. This will definitely put some pep into your step.

In addition to the Iced Blonde Caffe Americano, Starbucks recently released a Hazelnut Mocha Coconutmilk Macchiato, made with coconut milk, Starbucks's signature espresso roast, and sweet hazelnut syrup; a Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato, which reportedly tastes like horchata; and the Caramel Popcorn Pretzel Frappuccino, which is tragically only available in Australia (not that my blood sugar isn't thankful).

Some folks aren't on the Starbucks bandwagon, in part because the behemoth doesn't provide the same customer service or intimate atmosphere as an independent coffee shop. Still, sometimes I want my coffee to taste like dessert, probably because my early experiences with coffee all came in a Frappuccino form — I had my first frapp in 5th grade (sorry Mom!), and was convinced coffee came in a Venti cup hidden beneath a mountain of whipped cream, fudge, and more whipped cream. Many years of coffee experimentation later, I prefer to drink my coffee black and extra-strong, which makes this four-shot Iced Blonde Caffe Americano sound pretty appealing; though I wouldn't haaaate it if someone wanted to spray in some whipped cream.