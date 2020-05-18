If your lockdown has been anything like mine then you’ll have done more quizzes over the last eight weeks than ever in your life. Well now you could add a star-studded event to your schedule as two actors from Gavin and Stacey are running a quiz that you can join in on. The Gavin and Stacey cast returned to our screens over Christmas, much to fans' delight, and now’s the time to test your knowledge of the series.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning, Alison Steadman (who plays Gavin's mum Pam in the sitcom) revealed she’d be leading a virtual quiz, which will be all about the series. She also confirmed that she’ll be joined by her onscreen “little prince” Gavin, played by Mathew Horne. The pair will come together virtually on May 21 at 8.15 p.m.

Best of all, the event is happening in support of a good cause: helping raise money for Marie Curie, a UK charity that provides care and support to people with terminal illnesses and their families. Steadman explained on This Morning that, while she was nervous about running the quiz, working with the charity makes it all worth it. “Marie Curie are desperate for some funds in this awful time we are living in. Charities are losing money. Marie Curie needs to make £2.5 million a week to keep nine hospices going and keep their amazing nurses and staff going."

Steadman and Horne are among a number of celebrities in Marie Curie's line up of celebrity quiz hosts this month. On May 19, the classic children's entertainer Basil Brush will hold a Nostalgia Quiz. On May 26, Andy Day hosts Andy's Tall, Big, Huge, Family Quiz. And the month of will be rounded off as actors Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton host Mr Carson and Professor Umbridge's Ultimate Pub Quiz.

If you fancy yourself as a bit of an expert on all things Barry Island then you can join Steadman and Horne’s quiz through the Marie Curie website. While the quiz is free, the charity is asking for donations from participants.