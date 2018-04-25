On Tuesday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the host mercilessly took President Trump to task for his awkward interactions with his wife during the couple's first-ever state visit. Indeed, Stephen Colbert mocked Melania and Trump's awkward hand-holding by making a pretty harsh comparison, leaving the audience in fits of laughter. He might not be a body language expert, but the host definitely had some theories as to what exactly was going on between the couple.

During a much-publicized state visit with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife, Brigitte, Trump and Melania seemed to have some strange non-verbal interactions. Indeed, at one point, while they were standing alongside France's first couple, Trump appeared to repeatedly try to hold Melania's hand. In response, the first lady seemed to flat-out reject him, hardly moving her hand at all while the president seemed to keep trying to get her to clasp her hand in his own.

On his show, Colbert played a clip of the cringeworthy moment between Trump and Melania. He then laughed as he made the aforementioned ruthless comparison, saying, "Trump tried to hold Melania’s hand and she is not having it man ... He’s like trying to arouse a dead trout.” The host further added, "You can’t blame her though ... I mean, she watches 60 Minutes. She knows where that hand has been.”

During the show, Colbert also took America's first couple to task for another seemingly awkward moment they had during the visit. At one point, Trump went to kiss Melania on the cheek while the pair was standing at a podium. However, the first lady was wearing a wide-brimmed white hat, which essentially blocked Trump from being able to successfully peck her cheek.

Colbert found the moment both awkward and amusing, commenting:

Trump goes for the kiss and, oh, saved by the hat! That is more than a hat, that is a defensive perimeter ... Their deal is, either she gets to wear the hat or Trump has to wear a cone.

Colbert isn't the only late night comedian to mock the Trump-Melania hand-holding incident. In fact, Trevor Noah, who hosts the The Daily Show, played a clip of the incident set to the music from Jaws, putting a whole new spin on the awkward interaction.

This is also not the first time that Trump and Melania's body language, particularly as it relates to hand-holding, has sparked controversy. Back in May of 2017, Trump and Melania were in Israel on an official visit. As CNN reported, while on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International Airport, Trump appeared to reach for Melania's hand — and she appeared to swat his hand away by flicking her wrist. While neither Trump nor Melania ever commented publicly on the incident, it certainly received a great deal of attention in the media and among members of the public.

More recently, some also thought that Melania again appeared to swat away Trump's hand as the couple walked to board a flight to Ohio in February 2018. As PEOPLE described, an NBC News video appeared to capture Trump seemingly struggling to grasp Melania's hand, which was underneath a coat draped around her shoulders. The couple then abruptly stopped walking and seemingly fumbled around a bit more, with Trump finally eventually placing his hand on Melania's back while walking with her to the aircraft.

While, of course, no one besides Trump and Melania actually knows what is truly happening during all of these aforementioned awkward hand-holding incidents, they certainly spark a lot of public conversation and speculation, to say the least. And, for Colbert, the most recent incident also presented an opportunity to poke some fun at the moment.