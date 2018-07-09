If there is one thing that officials in Donald Trump's administration are now intimately familiar with, it's public scorn. From White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders being asked to leave a restaurant in Virginia, to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen getting booed at a Mexican restaurant, it's clear many people don't hesitate to call out Trump officials out. In the latest example of the trend, The Washington Post reported that Stephen Miller got heckled at a sushi restaurant in his own neighborhood.

Miller shared this anecdote with his colleagues in the White House, according to the Post. Miller reportedly told other officials that he recently went out to get some sushi for dinner in his area of Washington, D.C. After spending $80 dollars on takeout, Miller apparently stepped out of the restaurant and heard a bartender yell his name and swear at him while, flashing both his middle fingers. In the Post's telling, this enraged Miller, who then apparently threw away his expensive takeout sushi.

There's been a growing trend this year of people at restaurants, where immigrant employees often keep the business running, booing and calling out prominent figures from the Trump administration. There have been instances involving not only Nielsen and Sanders as mentioned above, but also former Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt: A mother at a D.C. restaurant told him to resign.

The relationship between migrant workers and American restaurants is well-documented and longstanding. In February 2017, dozens of restaurants closed business for an entire day to protest the current administration's hostility toward immigrants, noting that the country often depends on the labor of foreign workers for food.

In another instance, locals near a Kentucky restaurant heckled Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after he left the establishment. People called him on to distance himself from the hostile Immigration and Customs Enforcement while also telling him that they could "vote you out!"

In June, McConnell's wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, was called out by protesters in Washington, D.C. The protesters played a disturbing audio finding revealed by ProPublica, which revealed the desperate and distressing cries of immigrant children begging to see their parents. An unmoved Chao responded to the protesters by saying, "Why don't you leave my husband alone?"

Chao's aggressive response may be ironic to some observers considering that she arrived to the United States as an immigrant, with her mother and siblings, on a cargo ship in 1961. In fact, in a conversation with CNN, Chao once said, "As an adult looking back and seeing my mother who was only like 27, you know how frightening it must have been as the only woman aboard this cargo ship with three young girls?"

"I mean," Chao said, "that's pretty rough."

When it came to the report on Miller, it didn't seem like the White House adviser had many sympathizers on social media. Some joked that Miller dipped his sushi in the garbage before he ate it while others, including a New York Times reporter, humorously added that they didn't believe that the White House adviser threw his $80 sushi away.

Beyond the jokes and digs on social media, there was a bigger message from Miller's critics. It was clear that his supposedly discarded sushi was less important than the heart-wrenching reports of children and parents being forced apart by the administration's immigration policy. "Boo-hoo," Twitter user Adam Best tweeted. "Poor little fascist Stephen Miller got flipped off and threw away almost 100 bucks worth of sushi to own the [liberals]."

"Repeat after me," Best added. "Trump administration members are not victims. The oppressors cannot also be the oppressed."