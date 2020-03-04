On the final day of a long Fashion Month, Miu Miu closed out Paris Fashion Week with a bang. The show opened with a surprise appearance on the catwalk by Euphoria and A Wrinkle In Time star Storm Reid. Wearing an orange satin maxi dress and overcoat, Reid set the tone for a collection that was inspired by the 1940s but designed for the modern dresser.

It was a star-studded affair, both on and off the runway, as other models included Rita Ora, Iris Law (daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost), and runway mainstays Gigi and Bella Hadid. The celebrity factor has become somewhat of a Miu Miu staple in recent years with stars like Chloë Sevigny and Elle Fanning walking the runway, starring in look books, and posing for brand campaigns.

The show was a mix of duster coats, midi pencil skirts, as well as briefs and bralette sets. There were belted furs, embroidered knit bodysuits, and sailor tops to round out the eclectic collection.

No matter the vibe of the season, Miu Miu always manages to nail a distinct aesthetic that everyone wants to emulate — and their Fall 2020 offering was no different.

Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images