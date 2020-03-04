This season, more and more runway designers have taken strides toward inclusivity. A few weeks ago, Paloma Elsesser became the first plus-size model to walk for Fendi, slaying in a butter yellow coat dress for the fashion house’s Fall 2020 show. Next, Elsesser took to the catwalk for Lanvin’s Paris show — also the first plus model to do so. For that presentation less than a week later, she stunned in a hunter green short-sleeve coat. Elsesser also secured a spot at Monday’s Alexander McQueen Fall 2020 runway show — and she wasn’t alone. She walked alongside fellow plus-size model Jill Kortleve. Both wore mid-calf dresses made of silk, Kortleve’s more boudoir-inspired while Elsesser wore a brocade party dress.

This is not the first time that Alexander McQueen has embraced size inclusivity on the runway. In fact, the fashion house was among the first to do so, casting Betsy Teske in their Spring 2018 show. Kortleve also appeared in the brand’s Spring 2019 show.

While there are still leaps and bounds to be made before Fashion Month (and the industry as a whole) can truly be considered size-inclusive, this season's uptick in plus model appearances is a welcome change.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images