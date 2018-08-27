In an interview with the British tabloid The Daily Mirror, Stormy Daniels said she'd testify about Trump's hush money payment to her in front of Congress if called. Trump's personal lawyer at the time, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 in October 2016. "I'll happily testify under oath and prove my story is true," she told the tabloid.

Daniels stressed how important she thought it was tell the truth. "I have always said that the truth is the most important thing and that is why I spoke out in the first place, so I can look my daughter in the eye and know I was honest," Daniels said. "Now the truth is coming out and justice must be done."

She said that his position as president shouldn't exempt him from prosecution. "He is not above the law," Daniels said of Trump.

"If Donald Trump has done things he shouldn’t have during his campaign he should be impeached," Daniels added. "If he has broken the law he should be arrested and treated like anyone else."

On Tuesday, Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts. The charges were: "two counts of illegal campaign contributions related to payments to women; five counts of evading personal income taxes from 2012 to 2016; and one count of making false statements to a financial institution," according to The Wall Street Journal's Rebecca Ballhaus, Rebecca Davis O’Brien, Nicole Hong, and Joe Palazzolo.

Cohen told the court that he paid two women — Daniels and former Playboy Bunny Karen McDougal — "for the purpose of influencing the election" in coordination with the Trump presidential campaign to keep both women quiet. In an interview with Fox & Friends in April, Trump said Cohen represented him in his dealings with Daniels. "Michael would represent me and represent me on some things. He represents me, like with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal, he represented me," he said.

In response to Cohen's plea deal, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters on Wednesday that Trump didn't do anything wrong. "As the President has said and we've stated many times, he did nothing wrong. There are no charges against him and we've commented on it extensively," Sanders told reporters, according to CNN. "Just because Michael Cohen made a plea deal, doesn't implicate the President on anything."

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Daniels alleges that she had a brief affair with Trump. According to her interview with The Daily Mirror, the pair met only three times. She told the tabloid that the supposed affair was consensual despite allegations of sexual misconduct made against Trump. "I have to be very clear he didn't do that to me, it was consensual. But if the allegations from other women are true he should be in jail," Daniels told the tabloid. Trump has denied the supposed affair.

The president has also repeatedly denied all sexual misconduct allegations. "Nothing ever happened with any of these women. Totally made up nonsense to steal the election. Nobody has more respect for women than me!" Trump tweeted in October 2016.