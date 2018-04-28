From the sounds of things, a party somewhere in Washington, D.C. this week got pretty interesting. That's because Stormy Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, just met Kellyanne Conway for the first time, and he claims they had a "spirited discussion."

Avenatti, 47, has become a highly visible presence in the media lately, owing to his representation of Daniels, and adult film star who claims she had an extramarital affair with President Donald Trump. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has said that Trump denies the affair, although the president has not yet publicly denied it himself.

Conway, 51, has also been a frequent guest on cable news shows since joining the Trump campaign in 2016, although she's a less ubiquitous presence now than she was at the height of the presidential race. She's currently a counselor to the president, and works in the White House, so it's not hard to imagine why she might take issue with Avenatti.

Thus far there hasn't been any indication of what precisely they talked about, or whether things stayed reasonably friendly, or got somewhat hostile. All that's known for sure is that they ran into each other at a party on Friday, and had themselves a chat.

Again, there's no telling what the pair discussed, although given Avenatti's high-profile involvement in a legal case that's currently bringing intense scrutiny down on Conway's boss, you could certainly imagine some of the things they might discuss. As Avenatti noted in his tweet, both he and Conway attended George Washington University Law School. They've clearly taken pretty divergent career paths, however, with Avenatti now actively practicing law, while Conway works in the White House.

If they were looking for some points of cordial conversation, one area they could've touched on was Conway's statement to Fox News earlier on Friday. Just one day after Trump gave a lengthy and controversial phone-in interview to the channel ― which concluded with him practically shouting angrily into the phone about the Justice Department ― Conway told the hosts of Fox and Friends that the president wanted to talk to them on a monthly basis.

This must have been news to Avenatti's ears. Immediately following Trump's Thursday morning interview, Avenatti remarked that the president should continue appearing on the show every day. Trump's Fox and Friends interview was notable for many reasons, not the least of which being that it was the first time he'd ever publicly referred to Daniels by name. He also acknowledged that Michael Cohen, his personal attorney who is currently under investigation by the Justice Department, represented him in "this crazy Stormy Daniels deal."

Although Friday night apparently marked the first-ever meeting between Avenatti and Conway, it didn't take very long for them to cross paths again. As shown in the image tweeted out above, Avenatti pulled off what can only be described as an A+ photobomb on Saturday night, at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Specifically, he was visibly looming in CNN's shot behind Conway and Sanders, seemingly unnoticed by the two Trump administration officials.

