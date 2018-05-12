The lawyer representing an adult film star currently embroiled in a lawsuit against Donald Trump is now trolling the president's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti shared an old video of Trump and Giuliani in which they appear to flirt, with the then-New York mayor dressed in drag. The video was reportedly a comedy sketch filmed for the Mayor's Inner Circle Press Roast back in 2000.

"Hey Rudy - It turns out I'm not the only 'pimp' you have experience with," Avenatti wrote Saturday in a tweet linking to the video. "History evidently is repeating itself."

Avenatti's tweet appeared to come in response to comments Giuliani had made to Business Insider earlier in the week. "I don't get involved with pimps," Giuliani had told the news outlet about why he'd rejected Avenatti's debate challenge. "The media loves to give him room because he makes these roundabout charges and they turn out to mean nothing. I think he's going to get himself in serious trouble."

Avenatti challenged Giuliani to a public debate centered around the Stormy Daniels case on Tuesday. "I think it would be very helpful for the public to witness a discussion between Mr. Giuliani and me concerning the facts of the case, etc," Avenatti tweeted. "I am willing to participate on any network provided both sides are provided a fair shake. I am also willing to do it on 12-hrs notice."

Giuliani also questioned Avenatti's prowess as a lawyer, telling Business Insider in a separate interview that he considered him to be "sort of a guy who books for Saturday Night Live." Giuliani's remark was likely a reference to Daniels' appearance in a recent SNL cold open. "The guy is a pretty unsuccessful lawyer," Giuliani said. "I can't remember a case he's ever had that meant anything — and I think he's desperate for money."

Avenatti pushed back on Twitter. "[First,] you obviously can't remember much," Avenatti wrote in a tweet addressed to Giuliani. "[Second,] check my bio and you will find over a BILLION worth of verdicts and settlements," he added along with the #dumb.

But Giuliani continued to disparage Avenatti in the press. In a recent interview with Politico, he called Avenatti a liar. "I wouldn't debate that guy if they paid me $10 million," Giuliani said of Avenatti's offer to debate. "He's a liar. All he does is put out statements in the press and they fawn all over him."

In the video Avenatti shared Saturday on Twitter, a suit-clad Trump flirts with Giuliani, who is dressed as a woman, while shopping in a department store. "You know, you're really beautiful," Trump can be seen saying to Giuliani while the then-mayor of New York considers perfumes. At one point, Giuliani spritzes himself with a scent just before Trump motorboats his fake breasts. "Oh, you dirty boy," Giuliani exclaims as he slaps Trump away. "Can't say I didn't try!" the real estate mogul retorts.

The duo filmed the video as a comedy sketch for an annual roast members of the media put on to mock (in good fun) New York City's mayor. Stephen Colbert of The Late Show was the first to unearth the nearly two-decades-old video during the 2016 presidential election.

Daniels, an adult film start whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, has said Michael Cohen, Trump's personal lawyer, paid her $130,000 during the 2016 presidential election to keep quiet about an alleged extramarital affair she had with Trump in 2006. She's now suing Trump for the right to speak publicly about their alleged relationship and get out of the non-disclosure agreement she signed with Cohen. Trump has characterized Daniels' allegations of an affair as "false and extortionist accusations."