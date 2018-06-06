Yet another explosive lawsuit has just dropped. On Wednesday, in a filing, adult film star Stormy Daniels is suing her ex-lawyer, Keith Davidson, claiming that he worked with Michael Cohen to undermine her and benefit President Donald Trump. The lawsuit asserts that Davidson "colluded" with Cohen, who for years served as Trump's personal attorney, essentially working with him to secure an outcome that would be advantageous for the president.

According to NBC News, the suit alleged that Davidson worked with Cohen to try to convince Daniels to go on Fox News to deny she ever had a sexual affair with Trump. In response, Davidson called lawsuit "outrageously frivolous."

Both the president and the White House continue to deny that Daniels and Trump ever had a sexual relationship. Daniels gave an interview to In Touch magazine in 2011, dishing details of the alleged affair, and she's reiterated that story this year, since dropping Davidson as her attorney and hiring he current lawyer, Michael Avenatti.

The lawsuit claims that Davidson was effectively made a "puppet" of the president through his contact with Cohen. "Mr. Davidson abdicated his role as an advocate and fiduciary of his client Ms. Clifford and instead elected to be a puppet for Mr. Cohen and Mr. Trump in order to advance their interests at the expense of Ms. Clifford," the suit says, as NBC News details.

Davidson responded to Daniels' lawsuit on Wednesday through his spokesperson, David Wedge, stating that he views it as a waiver of her attorney-client privilege, thus enabling him to publicly respond to her claims about him, as well as those made by Avenatti. Wedge gave the following statement to Law & Crime.

"This outrageously frivolous lawsuit is yet another desperate attempt by Michael Avenatti to continue his ‘publicity tour,’ as well as divert attention from the recent allegations against him relating to bankruptcy proceedings and the failure to withhold millions of federal employee taxes,” Wedge told the website.

“That said, Attorney Davidson is very happy that he has filed this lawsuit because he strongly believes that the filing constitutes a full and complete waiver of the attorney-client privilege," he continued.

The filing includes transcripts of alleged text messages between Cohen and Davidson, suggesting that the two were in contact regarding a potential Daniels appearance on Fox News. At one point, Davidson even referred to Cohen as "pal" ― you can check out the texts for yourself here.

More to come ...