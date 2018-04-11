The White House has had some tough weeks since Trump was elected, but this one may have taken the cake. And it's only Tuesday. On April 9, the FBI raided Michael Cohen, Trump's longtime personal lawyer, reportedly seeking info on a $130,000 payment the lawyer made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Then, her Twitter account became private — a move that certainly didn't happen out of the blue. The account privatization comes as Daniels, whose given name is Stephanie Clifford, revealed she is cooperating with federal investigators looking into Cohen's payment.

A search on Twitter reveals that Daniels' account seems to have gone private on April 9, as a variety of users commented on her account's change in status on that day. On April 10, the day after her account was made private, Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, announced that she is fully cooperating with federal investigators following the raid of Cohen's office. As Avenatti told Anderson Cooper on the latter's CNN show,

We were contacted by various attorneys from the government who are looking into this ... We're going to cooperate fully. We're going to be as user friendly as possible. We're going to respect the process. We understand the seriousness of this. This took on a whole 'nother level within the last 48 hours.

Daniels has thousands of followers on Twitter. In the days before she made the account private, she had been posting extensively to promote some of her work as an adult film actress. For example, Daniels repeatedly posted tweets whenever fans renewed their monthly subscription to an exclusive content website. She also advertised an upcoming show that will take place on April 11 in Detroit.

Daniels first captured national attention after alleging that she had an affair with Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe back in 2006. Trump has denied that the affair occurred, with a White House spokesperson saying on March 26, "The President strongly clearly and consistently has denied these underlying claims ... The President doesn't believe that any of the claims Ms. Daniels made in the interview [on 60 Minutes on March 28] are accurate."

Daniels also reported that, in 2016, Cohen, Trump's lawyer, paid her the aforementioned $130,000 as a means of ensuring her discretion about the affair. Cohen has admitted to paying Daniels, but has not said why he provided her with the funds. President Trump has denied knowing about the payment. Moreover, when asked why Cohen had paid Daniels, Trump said on April 5, "You'll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You'll have to ask Michael."

