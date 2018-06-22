Stormy Daniels is going to the border. In response to the high-profile crisis the Trump administration has created there over the past few months, Stormy Daniels says she plans to help migrant kids who've been separated from their parents.

Daniels tweeted the announcement on Thursday after she was asked about her lawyer's efforts to help. Michael Avenatti declared the same day that he's now representing whistleblowers within ICE and others who come forward with insider information about the immigration crackdown.

"We are going to blow this wide open and take the info to the American people so they can decide what happens next," he wrote on Twitter.

Daniels found herself confronted with pleas that she join Avenatti's efforts. "Stormy please use your platform to help Avenatti and these kids," one fan wrote to her. "We know how much you love your child and we need to help their parents get them back."

As it turns out, Daniels already had a plan in the works. "I am headed down in a week. Don't worry," she responded. "Just figuring out my best course of action to maximize my resources."

She did not elaborate on the tactics that she's considering. There are certainly many volunteer options near the border right now, though many of them are for people with second language skills (which Daniels may have) or a legal background (which she likely doesn't). Otherwise, there are plenty of other ways she can help, including donating and using her presence there to raise awareness.

So there's a lot that she can do — but still, one critic was skeptical after seeing her announcement. "Really Ms. Porn star what can you do for them??" they wrote. "Strip??"

Her reply pulled no punches: "Donate money and raise awareness just as you and anyone else can. Now pull your head out of your c*nt."

The Twitter user may not have been prepared for that razor-sharp reaction, but Daniels makes a habit of taking down trolls. She doesn't have patience for those who think that her career in porn invalidates her work in other arenas, and she responds to slut-shaming with unabashed sex positivity. When one user addressed her in March with a crude tweet reading just, "@StormyDaniels Slut," she replied with a simple, "Yes." When another called her a "skanky whore," she wrote back, "...at least according to my business card."

Unfortunately, prejudiced comments directed at Daniels for her line of work aren't limited to Twitter. Rudy Giuliani, one of President Trump's lawyers, said earlier this month that her allegations about Trump aren't credible because they're coming from an adult film actress. "I don't respect a porn star the way I respect a career woman or a woman of substance or a woman who isn't going to sell her body for sexual exploitation," he said.

But clearly, Daniels isn't going to stop doing anything just because critics tell her to. Especially not when it comes to something as important as the ongoing crisis at the border.

The Trump administration reports that at least 2,342 children were separated from their parents between May 5 and June 9 (just one month of a months-long family separation policy). It said on Thursday that around 500 of them have been returned, which means that the vast majority haven't. One official told the AP that the government is planning to make a system to reunite families, but as of now, that system does not exist, and NGOs have instead been bearing the brunt of that burden. There are many things that Stormy Daniels, like us, can do to help the situation — and she, like us, should be doing them.