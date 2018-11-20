Fans felt their words turn upside down when Millie Bobby Brown hinted that Stranger Things Season 3 would be the last a week ago. Thankfully, the demogorgons shall return as Brown confirmed the epic series isn't ending just yet. On Monday night's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Brown cleared up any confusion she may have caused by posting consecutive Instagram posts that were super emotional when wrapping season 3.

"No!" she claimed, when Colbert asked if she was so sad because the series was coming to an end. "I'm just a very emotional person. When it comes to my closest people, like, I'm not good at goodbyes," the 14-year-old revealed. "Everyone knows that... it gives me serious sadness and anxiety." When wrapping the third season, Brown took to Instagram to post messages like "not OK" and "I can't say goodbye," including a selfie of herself in tears.

Certain posts were dedicated to co-stars Sadie Sink and Noah Schnapp, with captions like, "love of my life." She further explained, "When I had to say goodbye to my best friend Sadie, I just broke down." And there was one more group that Brown couldn't bear parting ways with. "Also, catering, ugh, that was a tough one. Yes, catering. It's an emotional time."

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on YouTube

And just to reiterate, Brown confirmed the crew had finished shooting the latest season, not the entire show. "[It was] on the last day of the season, not the show," she said. But wait, were fans not supposed to know it would continue after season 3? "Watch Netflix, like, call me after this and be like, ‘You can't say anything' and I'm like ‘OK, got it," she said.

Brown's Instagram stories definitely had audiences speculating the course of the show last week, but there was one specific post that really had people concerned. Pictured above, Brown posted black-and-white still of her and Sink hugging with the caption: "as we said goodbye, i gave my best friend the biggest hug and told her i loved her so much. My sister forever @sadiesink_."

The actor continued explaining to Colbert just how important her loved ones, like Sink, are in her life. "I don't have many friends. I like my family, my family are my friends," Brown said. "I have three best friends that I love and adore... special people in my life, that's the most important thing to me."

After toying with fans' emotions like this, the show's creators the Duffer brothers better have an epic season 4 (and possibly 5) planned. No pressure, though... "I think four to five seasons is likely where we'll end up, but who knows?" Ross told E! last year. "We know where we want to go. We're trying to figure out still how long it'll take to get there, so we'll see." Matt added, "It's hard, like four seems short, five seems long. I don't know what to do."

I think most fans would conclude that the more seasons, the better. Really, guys, just take your time.