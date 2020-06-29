Streaming JoJo Fletcher's 'Bachelorette' Season Just Got A Lot Easier

This Monday's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! looks back on some of the highlights from JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, allowing fans to relive all the excitement and drama that ultimately led the Texas native to her happily ever after. And hoo boy, was there a lot. This is the season that introduced Bachelor Nation faves Evan Bass and Wells Adams, as well as villain Chad Johnson and all of his eating. So you might also want to stream JoJo's Bachelorette season after watching the show.

Fortunately, it's available on the newly launched HBO Max, so you can watch all the way up to Jordan Rodgers' proposal — an extra sweet moment considering he and JoJo are still together four years later. In fact, the couple were supposed to get married on June 13, but they had to postpone their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Happy 'What would have been Wedding Day' to us!" JoJo captioned a recent Instagram photo. "As you guys know, we have spent the last 11 months planning the wedding of our dreams but given the circumstances of 2020, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our special day. Even though I don't get to marry you todayyyyy @jrodgers11, I know it will be all more worth the wait."

The two haven't announced an official new wedding date, though JoJo did hint at the end of the post that they plan on rescheduling the big day for sometime next year. "2021, we realllyyyy can't wait for you," she wrote.

This May marked the couple's four year anniversary together, which JoJo commemorated with a sweet video montage that showcased some of their many happy memories. "You make me laugh, love me endlessly, encourage me to be brave, and always, without fail, are my biggest cheerleader," JoJo wrote on Instagram alongside the video. "Can't wait for what the rest of our lives have in store for us."

So if you do opt to watch JoJo's season in full, take comfort in knowing she actually did find true love.