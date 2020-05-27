Exciting news for Bachelor Nation: The Bachelor is available on HBO Max — well, some of it. While the streamer service doesn’t have the full, extensive catalogue of the ABC dating reality TV series franchise, there are a handful of seasons from multiple Bachelor franchises, including The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, available to stream on the site right now. But wait, there’s more: HBO Max has also added international versions of the franchise to its vast library of content. With seasons from New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and the U.K., streamers will be able to venture across the world to watch contestants’ quest for love.

In The Bachelor category, streamers can relive Colton Underwood’s Season 23 cycle that featured Cassie Randolph, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Tayshia Adams, and more. In The Bachelorette category, there’s Becca Kufrin’s Season 14 cycle that featured Garrett Yrigoyen, Underwood himself, and Blake Horstmann. Then there’s several seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and the lesser known, shorter-lived series Bachelor Pad, which predated Bachelor in Paradise and followed a somewhat similar format. Basically, it's got all the Bach content you could want — except, you know, new seasons of BiP and Bachelorette which have been postponed due to COVID-19.

As fans wait for production to resume, here are all the Bachelor franchise seasons available to stream on HBO Max right.

The Bachelor U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, & New Zealand

For The Bachelor U.S., Season 20 with Ben Higgins, Season 21 with Nick Viall, and Season 23 with Colton Underwood are available to stream. For The Bachelor Australia, Season 2 with Blake Garvey and Season 5 with Matty Johnson are also available on the site. Then there's Season 3 of The Bachelor Canada, with Chris Leroux, Season 1 of The Bachelor U.K. with David Donald and Season 2 with Jamie Williams, and, finally, Season 1 of The Bachelor New Zealand, starring Arthur "Art" Green.

The Bachelorette U.S., Canada, & Australia

On The Bachelorette U.S. front, Season 11 with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Season 12 with JoJo Fletcher, and Season 14 with Becca Kufrin are currently on HBO Max. The Bachelorette Canada Season 1 with Jasmine Lorimer is also available to stream, as is Season 3 of The Bachelorette Australia with Sophie Monk.

Bachelor in Paradise U.S. & Australia

Bachelor in Paradise, the series that reunites former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants in, well, paradise for another shot at love, Seasons 4, 5, and 6 of the U.S. version are all available to stream on HBO Max. As for the contestants down under, the first season of Bachelor in Paradise Australia is also available.

Bachelor Pad

In the same gist as BiP, Bachelor Pad followed former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants, as well as Bachelor Nation super fans, as they looked for love — and also competed for a $250,000 prize. All three seasons of the now-cancelled series, which ran between 2010 and 2012, are available to stream on HBO Max.

Now, the only question is, which show will you give your rose to first?