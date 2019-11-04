'Supernatural's Jared Padalecki Released His First Statement Since His Arrest

One week after an alleged altercation in Texas led to his arrest, Jared Padalecki issued his first public statement, which apologized to Supernatural fans for missing an event at DC Con in Washington D.C. On Sunday, Padalecki's co-stars Alexander Calvert and Jake Abel stepped in for the panel in his place alongside castmate Jensen Ackles, according to E! News.

Padalecki broke his silence on Twitter, writing, "So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y’all soon." The actor also thanked his friends and family for their "love and support." (Bustle reached out to Padalecki's manager and lawyers for further comment on his tweet and his arrest, but did not receive an immediate response.)

On Oct. 27, Padalecki allegedly struck a bartender outside of the Stereotype Bar in Austin, Texas and allegedly put another club employee in a headlock, according to TMZ. The Travis County Clerk's Office apprehended and charged Padalecki with two counts of assault causing bodily injury and public intoxication, Entertainment Weekly reported. Padalecki was released under a public recognizance bond later the same day, a rep from the clerk's office confirmed to EW.

On Sunday, Ackles lightheartedly addressed Padalecki's arrest during DC Con. "There’s a lot of love. I’m going to tell Jared to stay home more often," Ackles said, according to Us Weekly. Then the actor made a more serious statement about his on-screen brother's absence:

"I’m kidding, we all miss my big, dumb friend. And I’ll just say it now, he had a bad weekend last weekend. He’s dealing with what he’s gotta deal with, so just send him support and some love."

Ackles also mentioned that the Supernatural cast and crew joked about the incident afterward, bringing Padalecki onto set in handcuffs last Wednesday. "The crew really wanted to wear orange jumpsuits, but we couldn’t get ‘em in time," Ackles said. "Anyway, he’s doing fine. He sends his love, and you’re stuck with me today."

Supernatural's 15th and final season is currently airing on The CW, and the series finale is slated for April 2020. Deadline reported last week that Padalecki's arrest won't impact the show's production, which is currently halfway done, and the final episodes are expected to air as scheduled.

As the show comes to a close, some cast members have already lined up other work, including Ackles releasing his debut album in November and Padalecki signing on to star in a Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, which was announced in late September.