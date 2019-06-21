In a 7-2 ruling issued Friday, the Supreme Court reversed the conviction of Curtis Flowers, an African American man currently on death row in Mississippi after being tried for the same crime six times. But the Supreme Court didn't weigh in on Flowers' alleged culpability, rather they said the state's trial court had committed a "clear error" when it had concluded that the prosecutor's striking of a black prospective juror was not motivated by discrimination. While the Supreme Court's ruling overturns Flowers' latest conviction it also enables the state of Mississippi to attempt to try him for a seventh time should it so desire, NPR reported.

"A State may not discriminate on the basis of race when exercising peremptory challenges against prospective jurors in a criminal trial," Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in the court's majority opinion. "The numbers speak loudly. Over the course of the first four trials, there were 36 black prospective jurors against whom the State could have exercised a peremptory strike. The State tried to strike all 36."

In his appeal, Flowers had alleged that the prosecutor had sought to intentionally exclude blacks from serving on the jury pools involved in his trials, thereby violating a legal principle known as Batson. According to Kavanaugh, the state prosecutor used the state's available peremptory strikes "to attempt to strike every single black prospective juror that it could have struck."

In the court's majority opinion, Kavanaugh claimed that Supreme Court justices broke "no new legal ground" in deciding the lower court had erred in concluding the peremptory strike of a black prospective juror wasn't substantially motivated by discriminatory intent. "We simply enforce and reinforce Batson by applying it to the extraordinary facts of this case," Kavanaugh wrote.

