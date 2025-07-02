If you’ve been seeing dots, you’re not alone. Fashion’s chicest have increasingly been sporting the retro pattern in recent months. From Dua Lipa’s spotted bikinis to Olivia Rodrigo’s flecked dresses, the polka dot is having a moment. And the latest celeb to follow suit? None other than Simone Ashley.

Simone’s Polka Dot Mini

After making headlines for graciously supporting the buzzy racing film F1: The Movie’s London premieres, despite her scenes being left on the cutting-room floor, the Bridgerton star flew to Barcelona to celebrate another mode of transportation: a superyacht.

Like naming a boat, christening one is a tradition respected by many in the watercraft business. And on June 26, Ashley christened the Luminara, the third and newest superyacht from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, at the Spanish port. As the official appointed godmother of the ship, the Sex Education star participated in the maritime ritual by giving a champagne toast at the event. As a surprise to no one, she dressed for the occasion and looked oh-so-stylish.

While other fashion lovers interpret yacht style with a white and navy color palette, Ashley went a different route and reached for a strapless minidress in a cocoa hue. Designed by Raquel Diniz, it was covered in coin-sized white dots. The leg-baring piece was also ruched throughout, giving the look a bit of texture, and featured a light train that billowed against the sea breeze.

Alex Caparros / Stringer

Since the spotted item was eye-catching enough, Ashley kept the rest of her look minimal. She slipped into white strappy shoes from Jude and ditched all jewelry save for chunky gold earrings from Jennifer Fisher.

Alex Caparros / Stringer

She Matched Her Makeup To Her Dress

Even her beauty look was utterly sleek. Her hair, for example, was neatly pulled back in a chignon.

Meanwhile, like a total styling pro, she took inspiration from her ’fit and color-matched her beauty look to her dress. Peep the smoky brown eyeshadow and her cocoa-tinted, satin-finished lipstick. She topped it off with a hint of blush and mascara.

Alex Caparros / Stringer

That’s my Viscountess.