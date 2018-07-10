The Senate is the only group that can put the breaks on Trump's SCOTUS nominee. The GOP has a one-vote margin in the chamber, and since Republicans went "nuclear" last year for Neil Gorsuch's confirmation, only 51 votes are needed. That means the views of the Republican senators are key, and Sen. Susan Collins' statement on Brett Kavanaugh hints that even she may support him.

Collins has been very clear that she expects justices to respect the Roe v. Wade precedent and won't vote to confirm anyone who would overturn it. But even though abortion advocates warn that Kavanaugh is likely to put the ruling in peril — he has ruled against migrant women in custody seeking abortions recently — Collins seems likely to support his candidacy. She said in her statement:

Judge Kavanaugh has impressive credentials and extensive experience, having served more than a decade on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. I will conduct a careful, thorough vetting of the President’s nominee to the Supreme Court, as I have done with the five previous Supreme Court Justices whom I have considered. I look forward to Judge Kavanaugh’s public hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee and to questioning him in a meeting in my office.

More to come ...